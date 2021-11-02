Michael Bisping gives his prediction for Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 268

Michael Bisping has made his prediction for the upcoming lightweight contest between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler.

On BT Sport's UFC 268 preview show, 'The Count' revealed that he favored Justin Gaethje to beat Chandler when the two square off at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 6.

The Englishman also analyzed Chandler's chances of winning and stated that 'Iron' would try to "mix things up" to bring the fight to Gaethje.

Michael Bisping said:

"Two grapplers, they're gonna stand on the feet. Again, can't really call Gaethje a grappler, he can grapple but he doesn't. He likes to go for the finish. And Michael Chandler, yeah he's gonna try to mix things up and he's gonna try to land that big over-hand right that he has, it's gonna be fun. I'm leaning towards Justin Gaethje, all day long! I'd like to see what happens during the fight week, press conference and all that."

Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje will fight at UFC 268 in a lightweight match-up. The event will be headlined by the long-awaited welterweight title rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

Justin Gaethje's last fight in the octagon was against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254. 'The Highlight' succumbed to the Dagestani's impeccable wrestling and grappling pressure, ultimately losing to 'The Eagle' via submission (triangle choke).

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje UFC 254 scorecards: 2 judges gave Gaethje 1st round mmafighting.com/2020/10/25/215… Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje UFC 254 scorecards: 2 judges gave Gaethje 1st round mmafighting.com/2020/10/25/215… https://t.co/fSp8F6qZ6F

Michael Chandler, meanwhile, is 1-1 inside the UFC octagon. He knocked out New Zealander Dan Hooker on his debut in the organization before losing to Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 in a lightweight title fight.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting mmafighting.com/2021/5/16/2243… Charles Oliveira survives early onslaught, finishes Michael Chandler by knockout to win lightweight title in UFC 262 main event ( @DamonMartin Charles Oliveira survives early onslaught, finishes Michael Chandler by knockout to win lightweight title in UFC 262 main event (@DamonMartin) mmafighting.com/2021/5/16/2243… https://t.co/GaSDaG5cIO

Michael Chandler speaks about his fight with Justin Gaethje; says he has the power to knock 'The Highlight' out

Justin Gaethje recently suggested that Michael Chandler would adopt a wrestling-heavy approach in their upcoming fight.

Michael Chandler responded to Gaethje's claims and stated that he was a complete MMA fighter and felt his power was more than enough to finish Justin Gaethje in their three-round bout.

In an interview with The Schmo, Michael Chandler said:

“... [I] think I am a complete mixed martial artist. I think I have the power to knock Justin Gaethje out. I think I have the ability to mix it up, to be able to keep him on his toes, or keep him on his heels rather... I can finish him there. So, we’ll see. This is just the confidence I have in all these different positions. And, you know, either way, I’m excited to compete against him.”

Edited by Utathya Ghosh