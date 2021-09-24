"Round three TKO" - Michael Bisping gives his prediction for Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 at UFC 266

Michael Bisping is often at the commentary desk for UFC events. That means he isn't able to make fight predictions on account of it being unfair to the fighters. But for UFC 266, Michael Bisping will be watching from the comfort of his own couch, meaning that he has a free reign on the prediction front.

One of the biggest fights of UFC 266 is the rematch 17 years in the making between Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler. Diaz has not competed since 2015 and is making his long-awaited return in the five-round clash against 'Ruthless'.

In the first fight, it was Diaz who came out on top, knocking Lawler unconscious at UFC 47. But since then, Lawler has won the UFC welterweight title and put on some of the all-time great performances inside the UFC octagon. However, he has struggled as of late and is currently riding a four-fight losing streak.

It's a hard fight to pick, especially with the added factor of Nick Diaz's extended layoff from the sport. However, Michael Bisping believes it will be the Stockton native whose hand is raised at the end of the fight.

Not only that, but he believes history will repeat itself and Diaz will get a knockout stoppage. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Count' made the following prediction:

"I think Nick Diaz is going to go out there, it'll be like riding a bike. He'll just get right back to it, simple as that. I've got Nick Diaz winning that one. I think it's gonna be a stoppage. Round three. Round three TKO for Nick Diaz. But still, Robbie Lawler, you can never count him out."

Michael Bisping breaks down Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2

Such is the nature of MMA that any fight can play out in a multitude of ways. But Michael Bisping only sees Lawler vs. Diaz 2 going in one direction.

"I think this is going to come down to a boxing match. Just like it did the first time. I think Robbie might spinkle in a couple of takedowns here and there to try and surprise him. But again, gotta be careful. The jiu-jitsu of Diaz is absolutely sensational. But Diaz will not be rusty. Diaz will not be intimidated. "

You can check out Michael Bisping's predictions for UFC 266 below:

