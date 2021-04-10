Michael Bisping hypes up UFC Vegas 23 prelim fighter Jack Shore, compares him to Georges St-Pierre

UFC commentator and former fighter Michael Bisping heaped praise on fellow Brit Jack Shore ahead of the latter's clash with Hunter Azure at UFC Vegas 23.

Speaking highly of the undefeated UFC bantamweight, Michael Bisping compared him to Georges St-Pierre, a name who is often on any given Mount Rushmore of mixed martial arts.

"Let me tell you about Jack Shore. This kid is so technical, it is unbelievable. I'm gonna blow your mind. I'm gonna compare him with Georges St-Pierre. That sounds like too high praise, but I am telling you, this man can wrestle. He has got excellent jiu-jitsu, very, very composed, and a very articulate man when it comes to mixed martial arts. Keep an eye on Jack Shore - 13-0 for a reason."

Nicknamed 'Tank', Jack Shore has now taken his undefeated streak to 14-0 with a split decision win over Hunter Azure at UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland.

UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas, United States witnessed a close battle between the two, with Jack Shore going for multiple takedowns and scoring high on the ground. Shore proved his mettle once again as he out-wrestled Hunter Azure, a fighter well-known for his background in wrestling.

At the end of the fight, Bruce Buffer announced the scores to be 30-27, 28-29, and 30-27 in Jack Shore's favor.

Abertillery stand up for @JackShoreMMA!



Tank gets the win #UFCVegas23! pic.twitter.com/rjwk9CiZjS — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 10, 2021

Jack Shore's UFC record

It cannot be said yet whether Jack Shore is on par with a UFC great like Georges St-Pierre, but he is certainly one in the making. Currently unbeaten inside the cage, Shore came to fight Hunter Azure with a clean record of 13 wins and no losses.

'Tank' debuted in UFC in September 2019 after a three-year run with Cage Warriors. His first fight in the promotion was against Nohelin Hernandez at UFC Fight Night 160: Hermansson vs. Cannonier, where he put up a classic show and secured a third-round submission win.

Jack Shore's second UFC outing saw a somewhat similar outcome, as he walked away with yet another submission win. This time his prey was Aaron Phillips, who succumbed to a rear-naked choke hold in the second round of the bout.

Hunter Azure was Jack Shore's third fight in the UFC and once again he came out victorious. This was only the second decision win of Shore's professional MMA career. He holds a unanimous decision win over Vaughan Lee at CW 92. Other than that, all of Jack Shore's other wins are finishes.