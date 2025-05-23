Michael Bisping issues six-word response to Ilia Topuria's coach addressing his split with the UFC star

Michael Bisping weighed in on Ilia Topuria's coach addressing his departure from training the former featherweight champion.
It was recently reported that the Climent brothers had split with 'El Matador' and his brother, Alexandre Topuria. The split took place as they live in different cities and have their personal projects to work on.
In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Jorge Climent addressed the split with the Topuria brothers, stating:
"It's real. He went to live in Madrid. I have my own project here with my brother. Ilia went to Madrid, he has his own gym in his house, and he wants all the energy on him. We decided like gentlemen. Now we don't work together anymore. I feel always this is not good for sentimental things, but it's life. We went with him on all his journey, and now he has grown and wants to fly away. We are very proud to have done all the work with him."
Check out Jorge Climent's comments below:
Bisping shared his reaction to Climent's interview, writing:
"Very mature response from his coach."
Check out Michael Bisping's comments below:
Beneil Dariush previews Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira
Beneil Dariush recently shared his perspective on Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. Both fighters are gearing up to fight for the vacant lightweight belt after Islam Makhachev relinquished his title for welterweight aspirations.
The Georgian-Spaniard is currently a massive favorite to win over 'Do Bronx.' However, Dariush noted that the Brazilian is a dangerous opponent and could pose problems for 'El Matador.' Speaking to Submission Radio, he said:
"What's going to be difficult for Ilia is Charles' striking is I think really dangerous against boxers. The way he throws his knees, the way he clinches and those are things you could do to slow down Ilia. Because for example, a good boxer will dip low to feint or feint to get in on the inside and you know, that's times where Charles will just raise his knee and mess with your timing or throw a kick, things like that. So, I think the fight's a lot closer."
Check out Beneil Dariush's comments below (1:40):