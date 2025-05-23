Michael Bisping issues six-word response to Ilia Topuria's coach addressing his split with the UFC star

Michael Bisping weighed in on Ilia Topuria's coach addressing his departure from training the former featherweight champion.

Ad

It was recently reported that the Climent brothers had split with 'El Matador' and his brother, Alexandre Topuria. The split took place as they live in different cities and have their personal projects to work on.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Jorge Climent addressed the split with the Topuria brothers, stating:

"It's real. He went to live in Madrid. I have my own project here with my brother. Ilia went to Madrid, he has his own gym in his house, and he wants all the energy on him. We decided like gentlemen. Now we don't work together anymore. I feel always this is not good for sentimental things, but it's life. We went with him on all his journey, and now he has grown and wants to fly away. We are very proud to have done all the work with him."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jorge Climent's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bisping shared his reaction to Climent's interview, writing:

"Very mature response from his coach."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Beneil Dariush previews Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira

Beneil Dariush recently shared his perspective on Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. Both fighters are gearing up to fight for the vacant lightweight belt after Islam Makhachev relinquished his title for welterweight aspirations.

The Georgian-Spaniard is currently a massive favorite to win over 'Do Bronx.' However, Dariush noted that the Brazilian is a dangerous opponent and could pose problems for 'El Matador.' Speaking to Submission Radio, he said:

Ad

"What's going to be difficult for Ilia is Charles' striking is I think really dangerous against boxers. The way he throws his knees, the way he clinches and those are things you could do to slow down Ilia. Because for example, a good boxer will dip low to feint or feint to get in on the inside and you know, that's times where Charles will just raise his knee and mess with your timing or throw a kick, things like that. So, I think the fight's a lot closer."

Ad

Check out Beneil Dariush's comments below (1:40):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.