Michael Bisping names the fighter standing in the way of Jose Aldo becoming a UFC champion again

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes UFC veteran Jose Aldo will have to go through Petr Yan in order to become the bantamweight champion.

Discussing UFC 265 on BT Sport's YouTube channel, 'The Count' said that he believes 'No Mercy' will regain the bantamweight title from Aljamain Sterling in their rematch at UFC 267.

So, according to Bisping, the road for 'Junior' to be the 135-pound king will have to go through the Russian fighter.

"Listen, he's [Jose Aldo] back, 34 years old, he's obsessed with becoming the bantamweight champion, he talks about it at length. The only problem is, as we know right now, Aljamain Sterling is the champ and he is gonna fight Petr Yan and based on that first matchup, and I love Aljamain, I would assume that Petr Yan is gonna win that fight... Now we don't know that for a fact, but more than likely Petr Yan wins. That means, for Jose Aldo to become champion, he has to go through Petr Yan and we saw what happened first time at Fight Island," said Michael Bisping.

The former middleweight champion added that Aldo did look impressive in his last outing at UFC 26, so it is possible that the Brazilian fighter may perform better in a potential rematch against Yan.

You can watch the clip of Michael Bisping below:

Can Jose Aldo make one more title run?



Michael @Bisping, @adamcatterall and @PeetyEditor dissect a vintage performance from the King of Rio and where it leaves him in the bantamweight picture!



Jose Aldo was defeated by Petr Yan at UFC 251

Jose Aldo faced off against Petr Yan for the first time at UFC 251 for the vacant bantamweight championship. The Brazilian legend came up short against 'No Mercy' and got finished in the final round of the fight.

After the loss, Aldo bounced back and stacked up two wins in a row against Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz.

After his win over 'The Young Punisher' at UFC 265, 'Junior' expressed interest in fighting former 135-pound champion T.J. Dillashaw next.

“It would be great for me to fight with Dillashaw. Hopefully by December. I think it would be a great fight and that’s what we expect. That’s what I’m expecting right now,” said Jose Aldo through an interpreter.

Dillashaw recently made his comeback to the UFC after serving a two-year suspension. He defeated Cory Sandhagen in a razor-close main event fight at UFC Vegas 32.

