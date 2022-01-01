Michael Bisping names UFC champions he believes could fight for champ-champ status

Michael Bisping has predicted which UFC champions could potentially attain champ-champ status in 2022.

The UFC Hall of Famer recently went live on his YouTube channel, where he answered questions from his fans. During the session, one of his fans asked him who he thought would be the next champ-champ in 2022.

'The Count' responded by saying that he doesn't see many champions right now who have a chance. He did, however, select current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovoski and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman as his double champ candidates:

"Glover Teixeira, I don't see him beating one of the big boys... Israel Adesanya, he already tried to do that, he failed you know... Aljamain Sterling, he's gotta fight Petr Yan so that's that... I mean Volkanovski could go to 155. That's a definite possibility. But the one that I would put my money on if the fight [vs. Adesanya] was ever to happen would be Kamaru Usman."

'The Nigerian Nightmare' had a stellar year in 2021. Usman most recently defeated Colby Covington in a highly anticipated welterweight title match at UFC 268 to retain his belt. The Nigerian fighter is currently regarded as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the promotion.

Watch Michael Bisping give his prediction for the next UFC double champion below:

Michael Bisping reveals that his family contracted COVID-19 during Christmas

In the same video, Michael Bisping revealed that he and his family contracted COVID-19 over the holiday season. 'The Count' revealed that every member of his family was infected with the virus.

Speaking about his COVID-19 experience, the former middleweight champion said:

"We had a nice Christmas in the Bisping household but, but we all got COVID! Every single bloody one of us. So the last few days in my house have been not the best day, shall we say. It's been pretty bloody miserable if I'm honest. From Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, my wife and I, we were in bed all day, couldn't get out of the house... As you see I'm holding Ibuprofen, just in case I start to go downhill... And I know you don't want to hear about COVID but, tough sh*t! That was my Christmas basically..."

Edited by John Cunningham