Michael Bisping posts heartfelt message to Anderson Silva ahead of final UFC fight

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva will be competing in the final fight of his historic UFC career tomorrow, as The Spider gets set for a final showdown against Uriah Hall. Ahead of Anderson Silva's final UFC fight, a former UFC Middleweight Champion and Silva's nemesis, Michael Bisping, took to Instagram and sent a heartfelt message for The Spider.

In his latest Instagram post, Michael Bisping shared several images from his iconic fight against Anderson Silva. The former UFC Middleweight Champion recalled that in the lead-up to his fight against The Spider, Bisping, in typical Mike Bisping fashion, did a lot of trash-talking against Anderson Silva. However, that didn't change the fact that The Spider has always motivated Michael Bisping as well.

Michael Bisping even added that seeing Anderson Silva destroy his opponents with such ease was always mind-blowing. Furthermore, Bisping - who won the UFC Middleweight title down the road - claimed that his goal was to challenge Anderson Silva for the 185-lb title, and when the duo finally collided in 2016, the fight wasn't for the belt but for something even bigger: pride.

The former UFC Middleweight Champion lastly concluded his message with backstage images of him and Anderson Silva getting stitched up after their brutal fight in London. Check out Michael Bisping's incredible post below:

Anderson Silva's final UFC fight

While there has been some confusion regarding Anderson Silva retiring from combat sports altogether, tomorrow night will be The Spider's final fight in the UFC. The former UFC Middleweight Champion has competed against the very best in the business and holds some of the most memorable wins in UFC history over the likes of Vitor Belfort, Forest Griffin, and Chael Sonnen.

In his final match, The Spider will cross paths with the dangerous Uriah Hall in the main event of UFC Vegas 12. Fans around the world will hope for one last epic Anderson Silva fight in the UFC.