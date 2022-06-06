"Fortunately, not a long flight" - Michael Bisping posts hilarious video while taking off for "cheeky 17 hours" flight to Singapore

Michael Bisping will be a part of the broadcast team for this weekend's UFC 275 pay-per-view, meaning he recently had to get on a plane and fly to Singapore.

UFC 275 will take place on June 11, 2022, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang. As usual, the action inside the octagon will be called by the broadcast team, with Bisping being one of its members. Most recently, the Englishman posted a short clip showing himself on a plane that was about to take off.

The UFC Hall of Famer said:

“How we’re doing everybody? Oh, we’re taking off. Headed to Singapore, Fortunately, not a long flight. Just a hop skip and jump, really. Just a cheeky 17 hours.”

Watch Michael Bisping's clip while taking off for Singapore:

The former UFC middleweight champion retired back in 2018. Having already badly damaged one eye, Bisping started having issues with the other as a result of his fight against Kevin Gastelum, in which he was knocked out in the first round.

After his retirement, Bisping sustained his close relationship with the promotion and was named a color commentator for Dana White's Contender Series. He also became an analyst at ESPN and has recently commentated on a number of pay-per-views, including UFC 271 this year.

Michael Bisping breaks down the UFC 275 headliner

‘The Count’ has traveled to Singapore prepared as he did his homework about the fighters that will enter the octagon during UFC 275. In a YouTube video, Bisping shared his opinion about who will make it out of Kallang as the UFC light heavyweight champion.

He started by praising Glover Teixeira, who became champion by defeating Jan Blachowicz last October. He pointed out that the Brazilian won the title at the age of 42 years old and is potentially in line to retire soon.

He then discussed Jiri Prochazka’s rise in the rankings. The Czech secured a title shot after just two KO wins over Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes.

Michael Bisping said:

“For Glover to win this, he’s going to mix it up, keep (Prochazka) guessing. For Jiri Prochazka, he’s just gonna do Jiri. I’m a huge fan of Jiri Prochazka, I’m a huge fan of Glover Teixeira. May the best man win, Can’t make a prediction. ”

Watch the predictions video below:

