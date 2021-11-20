"He'll be champion of the world" - Michael Bisping predicts the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier fight at UFC 269

Michael Bisping recently gave his thoughts on the upcoming lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

'The Count' posted a video on his YouTube channel where he talked about the upcoming fight. Bisping mentioned he favors Dustin Poirier to become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion of the world.

Speaking about the fight, the former middleweight champion said:

"I am going to say, I favour Dustin Poirier in that fight and more than likely I think we're going to see Dustin Poirier as the undisputed champion of the world. Louisiana's own, the hot sauce man's own uh...he'll be champion of the world right and then when you become champion of the world, you have to defend the belt."

Watch Michael Bisping give his prediction of Charles Oliveria vs Dustin Poirier below:

Charles Oliveira will make his first lightweight title defense at UFC 269. Meanwhile, Poirier is coming off a huge win after defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 264. After consecutive wins vs. 'Notorious' 'The Diamond' seems confident about this upcoming bout.

Michael Bisping urges fighters to stop calling out Conor McGregor

Michael Bisping uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he mentions that calling out a still recovering Conor McGregor to fight makes no sense. 'Mystic Mac' is just hitting pads again after his UFC 264 leg injury.

Speaking about 'Notorious', Bisping said:

"Conor might be hitting pads. He might be doing little bit of work. But it is a far cry from f***ing fighting inside the octagon. So everyone just needs to relax on calling out Conor McGregor. I hope Michael Chandler. I hope you get the fight because you deserve it. Max Holloway, I hope you get the fight because f**k me you deserve it because you've even got a storyline with him. You know, he beat you... But either way Conor McGregor isn't fighting anytime soon. However, I did think there was a little sneaky one [from Holloway]. But Dana's throwing that out of the window."

Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler and Max Holloway have all expressed interest in fighting the ex double champion in the future.

Watch Michael Bisping's full video below:

