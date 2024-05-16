Michael Bisping reacts to arrest of Florida school principal accused of harming student - "That's a sick individual"

Michael Bisping recently reacted to the harrowing news story of a Florida school principal who has been accused of seriously harming a student.

Last Saturday, an elementary school principal in Marion County was reportedly arrested on charges of aggravated child abuse and false imprisonment of a child. He has been accused of choking, whipping, slapping and preventing the student from leaving the classroom.

During the investigation, authorities found security footage from the classroom, which appeared to show Dontay Akeem Prophet, the principal of the Destiny Leadership Academy, attacking the student for over 40 minutes.

In the footage, Prophet can reportedly be seen hitting the child, using a cable to whip them and blocking the door.

Watch a clip of the incident here (viewer discretion is advised):

The news has understandably caused outrage, and Michael Bisping couldn't contain his anger whilst reacting to the video on his YouTube channel. In the latest episode of his Believe You Me podcast, 'The Count' was shocked at what he had seen and demanded justice for the child. He said:

"That's torture. That's not a teacher losing their temper and letting emotions get the better of him... To go on for 45 minutes, that ain't losing your temper, that's a sick individual that shouldn't be anywhere near children, simple as that... The world's gone mental."

Catch Michael Bisping's comments here (10:57):

Michael Bisping expresses desire for trilogy bout against Luck Rockhold in Karate Combat

Michael Bisping recently suggested he could be swayed out of retirement, after expressing an interest in facing former adversary Luke Rockhold.

On a recent episode of his Believe You Me podcast with Anthony Smith, Bisping recounted when he live-streamed Rockhold making his debut in Karate Combat last month. Rockhold defeated Joe Schilling via TKO in the third round.

According to Bisping, fans watching the stream at the time were urging him to face Rockhold once again, as the pair are 1-1 in the octagon. 'The Count' then admitted he liked the idea of a trilogy bout in Karate Combat and said:

"Luke Rockhold. I was doing a live to it [Luke Rockhold's Karate Combat debut], and everyone was like, 'You gotta do the trilogy.' I'll do Karate Combat. I'll do it. I will have a trilogy with Luke Rockhold in Karate Combat. I would love to do it."

Check out Bisping's comments regarding facing Luke Rockhold here (33:30):