Michael Bisping reacts to Chris Eubank Jr's brutal $500,000 fine for 0.05lb miss: "It's a fighter's responsibility to make weight"

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has shared his viewpoint on middleweight boxer Chris Eubank Jr getting finned $500,000 for missing weight by 0.05lb in the lead-up to his bout against Conor Benn.

Eubank is set to lock horns with Benn in a few hours' time in the main event of the Fatal Fury card at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. During the official weigh-ins, he tipped the scales at 160.2 lbs and weighed 160.05 lbs on his second attempt. As a result, he failed to make the 160-pound limit and got fined a staggering sum of $500,000.

The news spread like wildfire on social media, with fans ridiculing the harsh punishment for such a negligible violation.

Check out an X post about Eubank's weight miss below:

One fan commented on the post, criticizing the hefty fine, and comparing the extra 0.05lb of weight to that of a "standard shoelace". 'The Count' joined the discussion, as he replied to the comment, claiming that fighters are under a contractual obligation to make weight. He said:

"I hear you, Nick. It is crazy. However, it's a fighter's responsibility to make weight, and if that's the contracted consequence then it's only falling in suit. Unless I'm missing something? I don't follow as closely as you."

Check out Michael Bisping's reply to the fan's comment below:

Another fan replied to the Englishman's comment, questioning him whether he has ever seen someone in the UFC miss weight by such a negligible margin. Bisping responded by saying that during his weigh-ins for The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 14 finale, he weighed 0.02 pounds over the limit, but ended up making weight on his second attempt.

Check out Bisping's response to the fan below:

Michael Bisping picks Carlos Prates to finish Ian Garry at UFC Kansas City

Michael Bisping recently uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, where he shared his official predictions for the UFC Kansas City event. The fight card will be headlined by a welterweight clash between Ian Garry and Carlos Prates, and 'The Count' appears to favour the latter to secure a knockout victory over the Irishman. He said:

"I think Carlos Prates probably wins this fight. My official prediction is that he gets a knockout, I think he gets it done. He hits hard, there's something about his striking, it's beautiful. He's got really strikes, he sets it up and he's not just a puncher, he's not a one-trick pony, whether it's a knee to the midsection, beautiful kicks, or the hands, they're all powerful. They have all got knockout capability."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (5:38):

