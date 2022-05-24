"Clearly a joke" - Michael Bisping on Logan Paul wanting to run for President and make Jake Paul Secretary of Defense

Logan Paul has expressed a desire to run for President in 10 years' time. The YouTube star-turned-boxer wants to lead the United States of America one day. He also has plans to make his younger brother Jake the Secretary of Defense when he reaches the illustrious office.

What's Trending @WhatsTrending @LoganPaul confirmed at the ‘Future of Everything Festival’ that he will be running for President in 2032. He believes this county needs a leader who is more authentic and creative. He will also reportedly make his brother @jakepaul the Secretary of Defense. (📸: Getty Images) .@LoganPaul confirmed at the ‘Future of Everything Festival’ that he will be running for President in 2032. He believes this county needs a leader who is more authentic and creative. He will also reportedly make his brother @jakepaul the Secretary of Defense. (📸: Getty Images) https://t.co/S7rTWEAwpA

Paul explained that once he is past 35 years of age, which is the minimum age to be eligible to run for presidency in the United States, he will start pursuing the cause. During an interaction with the Wall Street Journal, the 27-year-old stated:

"I, Logan Paul, will be running for president in 2032."

Catch Paul's comments in the video below:

According to Michael Bisping, Paul isn't really serious about wanting to become president one day and was only "joking" around to try and get "soundbites." During a recent episode of his Believe You Me podcast, 'The Count' said:

"This is clearly a joke, do you know what I mean? Just talking about [something], just trying to get sound bites..."

Watch the podcast below:

Logan Paul plans to drag Floyd Mayweather to court

It's been almost a year since Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather fought each other in an exhibition boxing match, but 'The Maverick' is apparently yet to receive the complete payment for the fight. In fact, Paul claims he's still owed "millions" by the legendary boxer.

Paul says he's had enough and is now prepared to drag Mayweather and his team to court for failing to pay him in entirety, in accordance with the contract. During a recent interaction with TMZ Sports, Paul said:

"No, he has not paid me in full. That is a fact. Short a few mil. We're taking this one to court. See you in the courtroom. Congrats on going to prison, Floyd."

Paul shocked the world by going the distance with the legendary boxer during their exhibition match. Mayweather drew some flak from the critics for failing to finish Paul, who'd never faced a professional boxer prior to fighting the 50-0 boxer inside the squared circle.

🗿 @150403x Logan paul landed a cleaner shot on floyd mayweather than Conor mcgregor did in 10 rounds Logan paul landed a cleaner shot on floyd mayweather than Conor mcgregor did in 10 rounds https://t.co/zpoZy48eeX

Although a winner was not announced, it was obvious Mayweather was the better boxer on the night despite failing to get a stoppage.

Edited by Harvey Leonard