"I can't see how that's the reality" - Michael Bisping reacts to rumors of Floyd Mayweather being broke

There have been rumors suggesting that Floyd Mayweather could be knocked out of cash after the undefeated boxer was accused by Logan Paul of holding back his money from their exhibition bout. However, Michael Bisping finds those rumors hard to believe.

Speaking on an episode of the "Believe You Me" podcast, the former UFC champion weighed in on the ongoing financial feud between Mayweather and the older Paul brother. 'The Count' also suggested that he doesn't see the 50-0 boxer going broke despite his lavish lifestyle and extravagant spending. Here's what Bisping said:

"Apparently, people said that Floyd's broke. I can't see how that's the reality. The man's earned so much money. Granted he spends a lot; flash lifestyle, private jets, cars, watches, you name it, and the rest. No doubt a bunch of baby mamas and taxes. There's a lot of ways to spend money, but still I find that him being broke a little hard to believe."

You can catch the full episode of Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast below:

Floyd Mayweather clashed with Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition match which took place last summer. The match was declared a draw after going the distance, as per the preset rules for the contest.

'The Maverick' has since accused Mayweather of not paying him his due money for the bout, while threatening to sue the retired boxer. Paul previously stated that he was owed around 10 percent of the PPV shares, which came to $5 million approximately.

Floyd Mayweather to return for another exhibition match on May 14

Floyd Mayweather has been in two exhibition bouts since going 50-0 against UFC megastar Conor McGregor. Prior to his recent clash with Logan Paul last June, the boxing legend took on Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, a fight that ended in Mayweather's favor.

'Money' is now set to return for his third exhibition bout against former sparring partner Don Moore. The action will take place on the helipad on top of the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai.

Mayweather and Moore were originally scheduled to collide last Saturday, May 14. However, the fight had to be post-poned following the death of the former UAE president Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Edited by Matt Boone