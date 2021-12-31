'It was a check for $80,000' - Michael Bisping recalls how Dana White rewarded him after winning TUF 3 

Michael Bisping took his viewers behind the scenes of his triumph at The Ultimate Fighter Season 3 finale.

'The Count' was a cast member on TUF Season 3 which was coached by Ken Shamrock and Tito Ortiz. He defeated fellow Team Ortiz member Josh Haynes to win the light heavyweight bracket.

On a clip posted to his YouTube channel, Bisping revealed that he was changing backstage when he was summoned to meet Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta. The future Hall of Famer initially panicked and thought he was in trouble. However, the UFC higher-ups proceeded to hand him a life-changing sum of money. Bisping said:

"So, I go see Dana and Lorenzo. I walk into a room and they say, 'Hey, Mike, that was amazing. That was awesome.' And they hand me an envelope. I take it and I feel like it's a check... I open it and it's a check for $80,000. Prior to trying to become a professional fighter, I was on £3.25 an hour and I went on this crazy ride, this gamble, of becoming a professional fighter in MMA which didn't really exist back then as a profession... but Rebecca, my wife, always believed in me."

Bisping had won a total of $120,000 from the fight. Proudly, he recalled running up to his wife, Rebecca, in the stands after the fight in pure jubilation.

Check out the entire clip from Michael Bisping's YouTube channel below:

Michael Bisping's performance at the Georges St-Pierre press conference

Michael Bisping took on the returning Georges St-Pierre for his second middleweight title defense.

Prior to a Las Vegas press conference to promote the fight, 'The Count' arrived late. Bisping -- who was nonchalant due to the fight not having a specific date at the time -- had a fun time the night before and overindulged with a few drinks.

Even though he was late and hungover, Bisping stole the show and did a tremendous job promoting the fight. Even though Dana White was initially annoyed, he was bowled over by the British star's performance at the press conference.

Bisping described the situation during an appearance on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox:

"I turned up and I was late. Georges said, 'Are you intoxicated?' Yes, I am, m*********r. Man up, give us a date and I'll be training'... He [Dana White] was p****d at first but afterwards... I came in hot and put on a show. Then afterwards, Dana said, 'You're an a*****e but that was awesome.' He had a smile on his face."

Check out the entire episode of My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox featuring an appearance from Michael Bisping below:

Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre fought at UFC 217 in Madison Square Garden. St-Pierre won by technical submission in the third round to become the fourth competitor in UFC history to hold championship gold in multiple weight classes.

