Michael Bisping reveals what Dana White told him after he turned up hungover and late for press conference with Georges St-Pierre

Dana White was initially unhappy with Michael Bisping for turning up late and hungover for his press conference with Georges St-Pierre. However, the UFC president was eventually bowled over by 'The Count's subsequent performance.

In his second title defense, Bisping took on St-Pierre -- who returned to the octagon after an absence of nearly four years. 'Rush' won the middleweight championship at UFC 217 and became the fourth UFC fighter to hold a title in multiple divisions.

During an appearance on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, Michael Bisping revealed that he decided to have a few beverages the night before the GSP press conference since the date of the fight hadn't been finalized:

"It all comes from when I showed up to the Georges St-Pierre press conference and I was hungover. I remember because we weren't supposed to fight until like forever. We didn't even have a date set for the fight. We were in Las Vegas... and we had a few drinks. And we got a little carried away... And then I fell asleep."

Michael Bisping added that White was initially annoyed but came around after the then-middleweight champion "put on a show":

"I turned up and I was late. Georges said, 'Are you intoxicated?' Yes, I am, m*********r. Man up, give us a date and I'll be training'... He [Dana White] was p****d at first but afterwards... I came in hot and put on a show. Then afterwards, Dana said, 'You're an a*****e but that was awesome.' He had a smile on his face."

Check out Michael Bisping's appearance on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox below:

Michael Bisping matches Sean Strickland's offer to Jake Paul

Sean Strickland recently asked for a $5 million fight with Jake Paul. Strickland added that he'd be willing to fight 'to the death'.

When Michael Bisping got wind of the 24-3 fighter's proposal, he admitted that he'd also be open to fighting the YouTube star under similar conditions for $5 million:

"I'll double that sentiment. I'll also do that. Yeah, you throw me $5 million, I'll fight you anywhere, any rule set, anything, any Bob. I could do with $5 million. I mean, who couldn't? But Sean is right and I'll tell you what - Sean is about the right size for Jake Paul. Sean is kind of in his prime. You know, he's not old and washed up. He's a guy on the rise doing big things. He's also on the UFC contract so I doubt that would happen," Bisping said on a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast.

Here's the full episode of the Believe You Me Podcast

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Jack Cunningham