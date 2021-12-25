Michael Bisping matches Sean Strickland's offer to fight Jake Paul 'to the death' for $5 million

Sean Strickland, who is infamous for his wildly controversial takes, has recently called for a $5 million fight with YouTube star Jake Paul. Strickland even said he would be open to fighting to the death. While that may sound crazy, it turns out that Strickland is not the only one willing to do it.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is also open to fighting 'The Problem Child' under similar circumstances for that kind of money. Here's what Bisping said on a recent episode of his podcast:

"I'll double that sentiment. I'll also do that. Yeah, you throw me $5 million, I'll fight you anywhere, any rule set, anything, any Bob. I could do with $5 million. I mean, who couldn't? But Sean is right and I'll tell you what - Sean is about the right size for Jake Paul. Sean is kind of in his prime. You know, he's not old and washed up. He's a guy on the rise doing big things. He's also on the UFC contract so I doubt that would happen."

You can catch the full episode of the Michael Bisping Podcast below:

It appears that Jake Paul is on everyone’s hit list after flattening Tyron Woodley with a vicious overhand right in the sixth round of their rematch. It was Paul's second knockout of a former UFC fighter this year after Ben Askren.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. offered up to $3 million to fight Jake Paul

After delivering a huge knockout blow to Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul has made it clear to his team that he is interested in fighting Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

The Mexican star claimed that he has been offered up to $3 million to fight the social media star and is willing to take it if the deal is right. Here's what Chavez told Fight News:

“Jake Paul and his people contacted me regarding a fight with Paul. I said yes, but then again Lupe Valencia, who is with Paul now and used to be with me a few years back, said they offered me one to three million dollars plus PPV. When it’s a fight that can sell millions and can break records because he is popular and I have a name, I’m a former world champion, so I made it clear that it has to be a 50/50 split for me to take the fight. Take into consideration that I have to go all the way up to 190 pounds. Jake Paul is a big guy and weight matters, so it’s a risk. Their people may want to see me lose and take advantages, but he doesn’t know how to box. I know I can knock him out. I just want to be treated fairly."

