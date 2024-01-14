Michael Bisping responds after being called out by fan for over-using the word 'sensational' at UFC Vegas 84 commentary

Michael Bisping showed his love for joking with fans at UFC Vegas 84.

Making another appearance as a commentator on the ESPN+ broadcast, Bisping was ridiculed by a fan on social media for his overuse of one specific statement. The tweet came following the second fight of the night between Tom Nolan and Nikolas Motta.

The fan's tweet took a dig at Bisping, derived from the former champion's tendency to describe in-cage movements as 'sensational.'

During a break between fights, Bisping responded to the fan tweet, saying it was their fault for putting the words in his head.

Fans shared a laugh at the tweet as evidence of Bisping clearly checking his social media mentions at the cage-side desk.

The original fan tweet account replied back to 'The Count' and accepted the blame with an odd request.

Bisping did not reply to the second tweet but has limited his use of the descriptional phrase since his acknowledgment.

Michael Bisping reacts to Jean Silva in post-fight interview at UFC Vegas 84

In one of the most unique post-fight interview interactions, UFC debutant Jean Silva expressed himself in an unorthodox style after an impressive win at UFC Vegas 84.

After octagon announcer Joe Martinez declared Silva as the official winner, 'Lord Assassin' surprised everyone with dog-like barks directly into the camera. As the post-fight interviewer, Michael Bisping watched closely before Silva walked the analyst through his finish.

Bisping awkwardly mentioned that it was the 'first' time he saw an in-cage demonstration of the fight ending sequence as Silva physically walked him through the end of the fight with one of his coaches.

Fans complimented Bisping for his handling of the interview in a humorous fashion.

As a fan-favorite UFC representative, fans are split on Bisping as a UFC commentator, but the consensus opinion on his personality remains positive. Bisping originally debuted with the UFC as a commentator in 2020 and has been a staple of the broadcasting team since.