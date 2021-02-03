Michael Bisping gives his opinion on who Conor McGregor should fight after UFC 257 loss

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes that Dustin Poirier should definitely fight for the belt next but former champ Conor McGregor should welcome back Nate Diaz to the promotion.

Bisping, a former UFC middleweight champion regularly comments on the MMA world on his Believe You Me podcast. During a recent edition of the podcast, Bisping and his co-host played matchmaker for the UFC's lightweight division.

Bisping believes that, in a perfect world, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz III is the fight that makes sense. The Count also believes McGregor will end up winning the third fight between the two rivals.

"In the meantime, you do Conor vs. Nate Diaz III. Again, that's gonna do gangbusters numbers, everyone's gonna make a ton of money and Conor McGregor wins that fight. No disrespect to Nate Diaz but I think he [Conor] wins that fight," said Bisping.

"And then guess what? Conor's coming off a win, he's just had a high-profile fight, then he fights the winner of Dustin and Charles, probably Dustin. Then you got Conor vs. Dustin for the rematch, that way it all makes perfect sense. But, of course, it is mixed martial arts and you can never bank on anything," Bisping added.

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz III could take place in 2021

With Conor McGregor losing to Dustin Poirier in their rematch at UFC 257, the lightweight division has been completely turned on its head. Dustin Poirier now sits at the top of the division and Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to vacate the UFC lightweight title.

Meanwhile, there are a few potential matchups for Conor McGregor but the third fight with Nate Diaz is what the majority of MMA fans have been waiting for. With Diaz set to return to the UFC in 2021, the fight could take place later this year. However, Diaz himself has now indicated the fact that he would like to fight at 170, instead of 155.