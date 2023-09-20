Michael Bisping's son breaks his silence over controversial Israel Adesanya comment

Michael Bisping and his son, Callum Bisping, recently found themselves in some hot water after a clip of the young NCAA D-2 wrestler making a sneering comment about Israel Adesanya's sexuality surfaced. However, the youngster recently addressed the controversy and clarified his intentions.

Bisping is among the most well-known personalities in MMA today, and the former UFC middleweight champion has been quite successful in switching from fighting to creating combat sports-based content on streaming platforms. From podcasts to live fight discussions, 'The Count' does it all.

During one of his live fight Q&A sessions, Michael Bisping invited his eldest son to co-host. During the episode, the UFC Hall of Famer humorously asked Callum Bisping if he thought he could beat Adesanya. The youngster snarkily dismissed the idea of fighting the Nigerian-born Kiwi by making a "gay" joke.

While Bisping quickly reprimanded his son for the distasteful comment, many online trolls who watched the clip decided to use it against Israel Adesanya. It's worth noting that Adesanya's sexuality has been a topic of discussion among MMA fans in the past.

Taking cognizance of the fact that his comments could be used to bully the former middleweight champion online, Callum Bisping took to X (formerly Twitter) and clarified that his comment was an ill-timed joke. He wrote:

"Right-wing MMA weirdos please don’t think I f**k with you because I fumbled a joke."

Michael Bisping on whether Israel Adesanya should remain a top-ranked middleweight

Michael Bisping disagrees with ESPN giving Israel Adesanya the No.1 spot in their latest middleweight rankings.

'The Last Stylebender' went up against Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in Sydney earlier this month. While many expected Adesanya to breeze past 'Tarzan' and secure his sixth title defense, the Nigerian-born Kiwi was thoroughly outclassed and outpointed over five rounds. Strickland emerged victorious via unanimous decision and became the new middleweight champion.

Given Adesanya's dismal performance, Michael Bisping doesn't believe he should be ranked first on any middleweight rankings list. In an episode of the Believe You Me podcast, he named Sean Strickland as the most deserving of that prime spot and stated:

"This isn't a ranking for style points, this isn't a technique standpoint. This is the fighter's ability, and Sean clearly showed four rounds to one, and almost finished him in the first, it's crazy, he was clearly the better fighter... And that's not the conversation we're having because the reality is, you're only as good as your last fight. Izzy's last fight was garbage, he never showed up."

Catch Bisping's comments below (2:27):