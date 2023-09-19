"Don't say sh*t like that" - Son almost gets Michael Bisping into trouble over honest opinion on Israel Adesanya

Michael Bisping, the former UFC middleweight champion, stands out as one of the fighters who have successfully transitioned into the analytical side of the sport. Bisping consistently delves deep into pre-fight analysis, post-fight breakdowns, and a variety of engaging content on his YouTube channel. With a subscriber base exceeding 560,000, the 44-year-old has built a dedicated fanbase.

What sets Bisping apart is his penchant for interactive engagement with his audience. He frequently invites his wife, Rebecca Bisping, to participate in live Q&A sessions with fans. In the past, Bisping has even brought his eldest son, Callum Bisping, into the session during live fight discussions.

Callum Bisping, an accomplished wrestler and CIF champion during his high school years, currently competes in NCAA Division II at San Francisco State University. In a delightful and lighthearted moment that recently resurfaced on the internet, Bisping humorously challenged his son Callum by asking whether he believed he could take on former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in a hypothetical fight.

However, Michael Bisping was briefly taken aback by Callum's reaction, as his son dismissed the idea of facing Adesanya by calling him "gay". It's worth noting that some fans have questioned Adesanya's sexuality in the past.

However, in other cases, even uninformed reactions like that have landed people in trouble, considering the sensitivity of the matter and the importance of respectful discourse in sports and entertainment. Michael Bisping quickly responded, saying:

"Callum don't say that, we are live. And what are you doing? Don't say sh*t like that."

Michael Bisping hails Anderson Silva as the middleweight 'GOAT' over Israel Adesanya

Michael Bisping unequivocally crowned Anderson Silva as the greatest middleweight fighter of all time recently, casting a shadow over Israel Adesanya's claim to the legendary status. Bisping made the comments ahead of Adesanya's title loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

Silva's legacy boasts an astonishing record of ten title defenses in the UFC middleweight division, a feat that Bisping finds impossible to overlook. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping said:

"It all points toward Anderson Silva, and I think he’s got the better style so far. ‘The Last Stylebender’ is incredible to watch, but the way that Anderson Silva would dispose of his opponents was legendary back in the day. Right now, the greatest middleweight of all time without question is Anderson Silva."

