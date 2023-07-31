5 reasons why Anderson Silva is one of the greatest UFC champions

Anderson Silva is one of the most transformative fighters in UFC history. He inspired many, including flashy striking dynamo Uriah Hall and future middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya. When 'The Spider' was at the peak of his powers, there was no one like him.

Before the rise of Jon Jones, he stood alone atop the MMA mountain, having—in many people's eyes—surpassed legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko as the sport's greatest-ever fighter. While he is no longer universally hailed as the greatest fighter in history, he remains an all-time great.

His run in the UFC has become part of MMA folklore, and his exploits as a champion in the promotion are still chased by those who came after him. Anderson Silva is one of the UFC's greatest titleholders, and his middleweight legacy might not be surpassed any time soon.

#5 Anderson Silva defeated every style of fighter

During his historic 16-fight win streak, 'The Spider' faced countless opponents, all with varying styles of fighting. In recent history, some champions have been criticized for not facing opponents of a certain style. Kevin Lee infamously derided Khabib Nurmagomedov for never facing an elite wrestler.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday



Anderson Silva defends his Middleweight title in the UFC’s return to Brazil,



when he finishes Yushin Okami by knockout Aug27.2011Anderson Silva defends his Middleweight title in the UFC’s return to Brazil,when he finishes Yushin Okami by knockout pic.twitter.com/kQeUDeHN6O

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor was known to have not fought any strong wrestler during his featherweight run besides Chad Mendes, who came in on short-notice. There is no such complaint when it comes to Anderson Silva's legacy. He defeated vicious knockout artists like Dan Henderson and Vitor Belfort.

He thwarted highly credentialed wrestlers like NCAA Division I All-American wrestler Chael Sonnen, beat exceptional grapplers like Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist Demian Maia and Judo ace Yushin Okami, and schooled hard-nosed brawlers like Chris Leben. He was simply just that good.

#4 Anderson Silva cleaned out his division

A testament to a champion's mettle is how well they turn away the title challenges mounted by the best of the best in their division. Anderson Silva, at the peak of his powers, wasn't just winning. He was cleaning out his division, but at UFC 101, he accepted a bout at light heavyweight in a brief excursion from 185 pounds.

He faced Forrest Griffin in a bout that is hailed as his magnum opus. 'The Spider' made a fool out of the former light heavyweight champion, defeating him with such ease that the knockout blow was a pawing right hand on the retreat. In the aftermath of his win, the UFC found it extremely difficult to find foes for Silva.

Everyone was terrified of facing him. Rarely do champions struggle to find opponents. Everyone dreams of winning the title. But to many, fighting Anderson Silva was a nightmare. He would humiliate them. After he embarrassed Demian Maia in his middleweight return, there was barely anyone left for him to face.

The UFC had to strike a deal for Vitor Belfort to make the descent from light heavyweight. In the meantime, 'The Spider' faced Chael Sonnen, the only middleweight who didn't fear him. Still, he won, continuing to beat everyone else until a new generation emerged, as he'd cleared out the division of yesteryear.

#3 Anderson Silva was dominant

It's one thing to win. The sport of MMA is no stranger to fighters who do everything in their power to win. Outfighters who are comfortable outworking their opponents in point-fighting contests and wrestlers with no offensive grappling who are content to score takedowns without hunting for submissions come to mind.

This was not the case with Anderson Silva. The Brazilian was a human highlight reel. When he was serious, he was determined to utterly dominate his opponents, making them look helpless en route to scoring an inimitable knockout or slick submission. The definitive nature of his wins is something few can claim.

Champions have a tendency to adopt a more cautious fighting style upon capturing the belt. But of Silva's 11 UFC title fight wins, nine were finishes, many of which were jaw-dropping knockouts after thoroughly dominating his foes.

#2 Anderson Silva's win over Vitor Belfort

Whenever a fighter scores a win over elite-level opposition, it's commendable. Whenever a fighter beats their foe in a manner that's never been done before, with a technique that's never won a fight before, it's also commendable. But when someone is able to do both? It deserves greater praise.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday



12 years ago today,



Anderson Silva finished Vitor Belfort with perhaps the greatest knockout in UFC history. Feb5.201112 years ago today,Anderson Silva finished Vitor Belfort with perhaps the greatest knockout in UFC history. pic.twitter.com/yNz3oxhQbv

Vitor Belfort was no scrub during his career. He was a former UFC light heavyweight champion and vicious striker with lethal knockout power. But that meant nothing to Silva, who welcomed his fellow countryman into the octagon at UFC 126. The bout didn't last long, but it made history.

'The Spider' knocked his foe out cold within three minutes, doing so with a front kick, of all things. It was the first-ever front kick knockout in the promotion, and remains the only UFC title win to end via front kick KO, because only Anderson Silva could do so.

#1 Anderson Silva's title defense record

There is only one other fighter in UFC history to record more consecutive title defenses than Anderson Silva. For the longest time, the Brazilian was the leader in consecutive title defenses, with 10 to his name. While he was eventually eclipsed by Demetrious Johnson, with 11, no one else has.

MMA Rewind @MMA_Rewind



43 years ago today, Anderson Silva was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil.



Beginning in his UFC debut in 2006, Silva won 16 straight fights, the longest streak in UFC history that included 10 title defenses & 12 Fight Night bonuses.



Happy Birthday @SpiderAnderson! April 14th, 197543 years ago today, Anderson Silva was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil.Beginning in his UFC debut in 2006, Silva won 16 straight fights, the longest streak in UFC history that included 10 title defenses & 12 Fight Night bonuses.Happy Birthday @SpiderAnderson! pic.twitter.com/cszgNo4Q0p

Both Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre, the only other fighters to be consistently ranked ahead of 'The Spider' on most GOAT lists, never reached the Brazilian's record of 10 consecutive title defenses. For much of his run as the middleweight champion, hardly anyone thought it possible for Silva to lose.

He was regarded as an invincible champion, and it's easy to understand why. Few have managed to turn away 10 challengers, to defeat a top 10's worth of opponents. But no one else is Anderson Silva.