"I ain't afraid to wrestle no man" - When Kevin Lee called out Khabib Nurmagomedov after the Dagestani's UFC 229 win over Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov may have been one of the most feared fighters in the UFC during his time as a competitor, but that never seemed to intimidate former UFC lightweight Kevin Lee.

'The Motown Phenom', who has now signed with Khabib's Eagle FC promotion, has a one-sided history with 'The Eagle' when it comes to fight callouts.

In an interaction with TMZ Sports, Lee once explained why he wouldn't be afraid to wrestle with Khabib despite the unparalleled dominance the Dagestani imposed on his rivals during his storied MMA career.

Here's what Lee said after Khabib's submission win over Conor McGregor back in 2018:

"I still see the same holes that he showed me a couple years ago. So you know, there's a lot of technical errors that he makes that I feel like I fill up everytime that I go out there. I show up something different, you know. You never know, my game is always changing and I feel like he's one of those guys where he's doing the same things. So eventually, he can only run for so long. And he knows already, his team knows, my team knows, the world ain't knows yet and I'm going to show him and use Al Iaquinta as that message."

When Kevin Lee was asked how he would go about beating the former lightweight champ, 'The Motown Phenom' responded:

"Everybody is afraid to wrestle with the man and that's what kind of lets him shine through. You know, all of a sudden, he thinks he's a good boxer because he clipped Conor a little bit, but it was really the wrestling threat, you know. Conor was so afraid to wrestle with him. I'm bigger, stronger and I ain't afraid to wrestle with no man. So, I told him we can go out there and have a full-on wrestling match and then we'll take it from there."

You can catch Kevin Lee's interaction with TMZ Sports below:

When will Kevin Lee make his Eagle FC debut?

Kevin Lee is is already planning to make combat sports history as he looks to become the first 165-pound world champion. Eagle FC will create a 165-pound division in 2022, something Lee has lobbied for throughout his time with the UFC.

Kevin Lee is expected to make his Eagle FC debut on March 11, 2021. However, his opponent is yet to be determined.

