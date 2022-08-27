"Volk without a doubt. Charles possibly can too" - Fans discuss which active UFC fighter can break Anderson Silva's 16-fight winning streak

MMA fans recently got into an engaging debate as to which current UFC fighter can break Anderson Silva's long-standing UFC record of a 16-fight win streak.

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was the closest to tying Anderson Silva's record, but succumbed to a knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278. Silva's unprecedented supremacy over the middleweight division has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest of all time.

MMA On Point posted a tweet asking fans who they think can surpass the 'Spider's' record.

MMA fans put on their thinking hats as they engaged in an engrossing discussion to determine who can challenge Silva's win streak. A user on Twitter @adolfoa05 wrote that he has no doubt that featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski could break the record:

''Volk without a doubt..Charles possibly can too''

Another user @KAIROSMMA2 gave an edge to flyweight queen Valentina Schevchenko to surpass Anderson Silva:

''Valentina Shevchenko has a very strong chance of breaking this record as long as she doesn’t fight Amanda. Charles or Islams streak will have to end next since they fight each other. Volk is out but I don’t know really who can take it from him. Magomed and Arnold might lose''

Here are some of the best fan reactions below:

Thomas Clark @TclarkIv @OnPointMMA We know Jones actually holds the win streak but lost it over a horrible call. @OnPointMMA We know Jones actually holds the win streak but lost it over a horrible call.

Steekmoer jr @steekmoer @OnPointMMA I don't think any of them will beat AS streak. People forget how dominant AS was because he was past prime and had those losses at the end of his MMA career. But now he's knocking punks out boxing...good for him...record stands...and will for a long time. @OnPointMMA I don't think any of them will beat AS streak. People forget how dominant AS was because he was past prime and had those losses at the end of his MMA career. But now he's knocking punks out boxing...good for him...record stands...and will for a long time.

Anthony @anthv1q @OnPointMMA Volkanovski could be the only one to reach/surpass it, but he wants to move to 155, so let's see @OnPointMMA Volkanovski could be the only one to reach/surpass it, but he wants to move to 155, so let's see

CRP_15 🇬🇹 @CRP15006 @OnPointMMA It doesn't matter if someone beats that record, those 16 victories, 15 are championship fights, no one who is close is going to beat Silva @OnPointMMA It doesn't matter if someone beats that record, those 16 victories, 15 are championship fights, no one who is close is going to beat Silva 😎 https://t.co/NjBZwQJliX

AleCommisso⚔️ @realcommisso77 @OnPointMMA I honestly think Islam will pass Silva’s record if he can get past Charles @OnPointMMA I honestly think Islam will pass Silva’s record if he can get past Charles

Daniel Bekkings @Charlesdagoat2 @OnPointMMA Probably no one. The guys of today are way too good. Anderson, Gsp, Jones, Aldo etc. kinda had an advantage in the sense that they were setting their records in an era where mma was pretty new. It's gonna be hard for guys to do it today because everybody else is just so elite too @OnPointMMA Probably no one. The guys of today are way too good. Anderson, Gsp, Jones, Aldo etc. kinda had an advantage in the sense that they were setting their records in an era where mma was pretty new. It's gonna be hard for guys to do it today because everybody else is just so elite too

brooklyn @brooklynyanks @OnPointMMA I think the winner of Charles Vs Islam stands the best chance. I can see Volk challenging himself to a bigger challenge like Izzy did @OnPointMMA I think the winner of Charles Vs Islam stands the best chance. I can see Volk challenging himself to a bigger challenge like Izzy did

Rob Faillace @larunaway @OnPointMMA Let’s stop pretending for a second and just admit @JonnyBones has won 22 UFC fights in a row with the last 15 of them being title fights. While also being 28-0 in his MMA career. We can talk technicalities all day long but this is the real shit at the end of the day. @OnPointMMA Let’s stop pretending for a second and just admit @JonnyBones has won 22 UFC fights in a row with the last 15 of them being title fights. While also being 28-0 in his MMA career. We can talk technicalities all day long but this is the real shit at the end of the day.

Can Alexander Volkanovski surpass Anderson Silva's 16 fight unbeaten win streak?

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has emerged as one of the most dominant forces in the UFC today. He has demolished every challenge the company has presented him with and now fancies his chances of chasing double champ status.

He laid all doubts to rest when he razed down Max Holloway's challenge to the ground with a dominant display in their trilogy fight at UFC 276. Following the victory, Volkanovski grabbed the microphone to call-out Charles Oliveira to fight for the vacant lightweight belt.

However, fans of the Aussie are worried that he might perhaps be biting off more than he can chew with a move to lightweight. They believe that Volkanovski is jeaprodizing his chances of surpassing Anderson Silva's unbeaten record:

BraboChokeProMMA @ChokePro @OnPointMMA I can see Volk surpassing it, I dont see anyone beating him UNLESS he moves up to 55. Think he beats Oliveria but stylistically could have a difficult time with Islam if he wins, or he could just stunt on Islm for 5 rds dont know @OnPointMMA I can see Volk surpassing it, I dont see anyone beating him UNLESS he moves up to 55. Think he beats Oliveria but stylistically could have a difficult time with Islam if he wins, or he could just stunt on Islm for 5 rds dont know

Benja @BenjaCostaL @OnPointMMA If volk go up I dunno but if he stays at 145 def would tie or overcome the spider's record @OnPointMMA If volk go up I dunno but if he stays at 145 def would tie or overcome the spider's record

JohnLazater @LazaterJohn @OnPointMMA Volkanovski got a great chance. I just don't see anyone challenging him in his division. Unless he really plans to move up. Then he can kiss that record goodbye. @OnPointMMA Volkanovski got a great chance. I just don't see anyone challenging him in his division. Unless he really plans to move up. Then he can kiss that record goodbye. https://t.co/dvHPreZcbM

Regardless of fans' concerns, Volkanovski is confident in his abilities, having proven his caliber and mettle persistently. The Aussie also wants to play back-up for the upcoming lightweight championship fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.

