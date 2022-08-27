"Volk without a doubt. Charles possibly can too" - Fans discuss which active UFC fighter can break Anderson Silva's 16-fight winning streak

MMA fans recently got into an engaging debate as to which current UFC fighter can break Anderson Silva's long-standing UFC record of a 16-fight win streak.
Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was the closest to tying Anderson Silva's record, but succumbed to a knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278. Silva's unprecedented supremacy over the middleweight division has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest of all time.
MMA On Point posted a tweet asking fans who they think can surpass the 'Spider's' record.
MMA fans put on their thinking hats as they engaged in an engrossing discussion to determine who can challenge Silva's win streak. A user on Twitter @adolfoa05 wrote that he has no doubt that featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski could break the record:
''Volk without a doubt..Charles possibly can too''
Another user @KAIROSMMA2 gave an edge to flyweight queen Valentina Schevchenko to surpass Anderson Silva:
''Valentina Shevchenko has a very strong chance of breaking this record as long as she doesn’t fight Amanda. Charles or Islams streak will have to end next since they fight each other. Volk is out but I don’t know really who can take it from him. Magomed and Arnold might lose''
Here are some of the best fan reactions below:
Can Alexander Volkanovski surpass Anderson Silva's 16 fight unbeaten win streak?
UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has emerged as one of the most dominant forces in the UFC today. He has demolished every challenge the company has presented him with and now fancies his chances of chasing double champ status.
He laid all doubts to rest when he razed down Max Holloway's challenge to the ground with a dominant display in their trilogy fight at UFC 276. Following the victory, Volkanovski grabbed the microphone to call-out Charles Oliveira to fight for the vacant lightweight belt.
However, fans of the Aussie are worried that he might perhaps be biting off more than he can chew with a move to lightweight. They believe that Volkanovski is jeaprodizing his chances of surpassing Anderson Silva's unbeaten record:
Regardless of fans' concerns, Volkanovski is confident in his abilities, having proven his caliber and mettle persistently. The Aussie also wants to play back-up for the upcoming lightweight championship fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.