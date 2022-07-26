"No one can take that opportunity away from me" - Alexander Volkanovski wants to be backup for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

Alexander Volkanovski has revealed he's ready and willing to fill in for the lightweight title bout at UFC 280 should something prevent Charles Oliveira or Islam Makhachev from competing.

Volkanovski's performance at UFC 276 against Max Holloway will go down as one of the most dominant displays from a UFC champion in recent memory.

For the third time, the Australian won via decision but never looked better as he dismantled 'Blessed' for five rounds. During his post-fight press conference, the 33-year-old confirmed he's interested in making the step up to lightweight.

In a recent interview with The Daily Telegraph, Alexander Volkanovski reaffirmed his desire to move up a division and revealed that he's interested in waiting in the wings at UFC 280:

"So If I'm fit enough, do I stand by and be ready [for UFC 280] just in case someone gets injured, which I've got a feeling someone will? Go and stand by so no one can take that opportunity away from me?... We'll see if it's doable and I might be making that trip to Abu Dhabi."

Alexander Volkanovski has been undefeated since making his UFC debut in 2016 (12-0). Excluding one submission attempt from Brian Ortega, Holloway is the only featherweight that has ever posed any real threat to the Australian in the octagon.

After defeating 'Blessed' for the third time, it is unsurprising that Alexander Volkanovski is looking to challenge himself by stepping up a weight class to face tougher competition.

Henry Cejudo thinks a fight with Alexander Volkanovski could be one of the biggest in UFC history

Henry Cejudo shocked fans when he retired as the flyweight and bantamweight champion in 2020. 'Triple C' was seemingly at his peak but maintained he'd had a long career and wanted to start a family.

Fast forward to earlier this year and the self proclaimed 'King of Cringe' surprised fans again by announcing he had returned to the USADA testing pool.

On the latest episode of The Triple C and Schmo Show, Cejudo revealed that a fight between himself and Volkanovski could break UFC records.

"I really do think that taking me to Australia to his [Volkanovski's] backyard and I believe this could be the biggest event in UFC history. I believe they could be 80,000 people if they pick Triple C to go out there because everybody wants to see the King of Cringe lose."

NEW EPISODE of The Triple C & Schmo Show: The challenge of Volkanovski excites me. It reminds me of the 1st time I fought Demetrious Johnson. I know there's a mountain to climb, but I will surprise a lot of people. Time to make history #C4 NEW EPISODE of The Triple C & Schmo Show: youtu.be/v3_Znk_KRso The challenge of Volkanovski excites me. It reminds me of the 1st time I fought Demetrious Johnson. I know there's a mountain to climb, but I will surprise a lot of people. Time to make history #C4 🏆🏆🏆🏆NEW EPISODE of The Triple C & Schmo Show: youtu.be/v3_Znk_KRso https://t.co/jzrYmYH7c8

If Cejudo were to be successful in his pursuit of the 145lb title, it would make him the first fighter in UFC history to have held a belt in three different divisions.

