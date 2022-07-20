"Everybody wants to see the King of Cringe lose" - Henry Cejudo vs. Alexander Volkanovski could be 'biggest event in UFC history'

Henry Cejudo is pushing for a blockbuster fight against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in Australia.

In Episode 39 of The Triple C and Schmo Show, Cejudo revealed that he wants to fight in Volkanovski's home country after beating him once:

"I really do think that taking me to Australia to his [Volkanovski's] backyard and I believe this could be the biggest event in UFC history. I believe they could be 80,000 people if they pick Triple C to go out there because everybody wants to see the King of Cringe lose."

Henry Cejudo also reiterated that with his knowledge and expertise, a potential fight could be one of the biggest sellers in the organization's history. Cejudo hasn't entered the octagon since announcing his retirement in 2020 after his win against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

However, after re-entering the USADA pool earlier this year, Cejudo has stated his intentions to challenge Volkanovski for the featherweight title, with the goal of becoming the first fighter to win the title in three weight classes.

Watch Cejudo talk about facing Volkanovski in Australia below:

Alexander Volkanovski believes Henry Cejudo isn't deserving of an immediate title shot

Since Henry Cejudo's retirement, Volkanovski has successfully defended his title on four occasions. His most recent win was against Max Holloway at UFC 276 earlier this month.

In April, the Australian gave his thoughts on Cejudo's challenge for his belt, believing that he doesn't deserve an immediate title shot. However, he stated that a win against a "somebody" in the featherweight division could make him a No.1 contender. He said:

"If he's expecting to just walk into a title shot straight away, that's pretty ridiculous... But if he's going to go into featherweight, then fight a somebody and I reckon that gives you the No.1 contender spot just like that."

Volkanovski moved to No.2 in the P4P rankings after an impressive run dominating the featherweight division. Cejudo will have a herculean task on his hands to do the unthinkable and create history inside the octagon against the champion.

Watch Volkanovski face-off with Henry Cejudo after UFC 276 below:

