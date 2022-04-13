Adesanya vs. Whittaker will be nothing compared to our fight - Henry Cejudo calls for record-setting fight against Alexander Volkanovski in Australia

Henry Cejudo is rallying for a record-breaking title fight against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in Australia. Cejudo cut a promo on The DC&RC show, inviting Volkanovski to a massive pay day by taking him on.

'Triple C' also believes that his high-calibre fight against 'The Great' will attract a record-breaking audience of 80,000; shattering the previous record set by the UFC 243 clash between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.

The former UFC double champ said:

"I'm gonna give the promo now, 'Alexander, this is big, we've met before, we've gone out drinking before, we've actually partied before. And at the end of the day if you want this fight, you have to ask for it. If you wanna make money with Triple steam, if you wanna give the fans a big fight man, I say we fight and we do it in Australia in front of 80,000 people. I know Israel Adesanya has a record right now, he fought Robert Whittaker but it wouldn't be nothing like if me and you fought in Australia."

Watch Cejudo's callout of Volkanovski below:

Adesanya faced Whittaker for a middleweight title unifier at UFC 243 in October 2019 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. 'The Last Stylebender' knocked out 'The Reaper' in front of his home crowd of 57,127, which was the largest in UFC history. The previous record of 56,214 was set at the same venue for UFC 193.

Alexander Volkanovski believes it is ridiculous of Henry Cejudo to expect an immediate title shot

While Henry Cejudo has been out of active competition for almost two years now, Alexander Volkanovski has defended his featherweight strap thrice within the same time. Most recently, 'The Great' dominated Chan Sung Jung on his way to a fourth-round TKO win in the main event at UFC 273.

While Volkanovski is happy about Henry Cejudo joining the USADA testing pool, he doesn't think 'Triple C' deserves an immediate title shot. However, the Australian is certain that Cejudo can jump to number one contender status with a significant win. The 33-year old recently told ESPN MMA:

"But if he's expecting to just walk into a title shot straight away, that's pretty ridiculous. Whether he's in the testing pool to fight bantamweight or featherweight, I don't know. But if he's going to go into featherweight, then fight a somebody and I reckon that gives you the No. 1 contender spot just like that."

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo



I know I could beat



Either way, the is back!



youtu.be/leNhZx8wrDw No cringe. Just straight talk. I've entered the USADA pool.I know I could beat @alexvolkanovski . I want to become the 1st 3-division champion in UFC history. Or, he could shut up the cringe. It would be a treat for fans.Either way, theis back! No cringe. Just straight talk. I've entered the USADA pool. I know I could beat @alexvolkanovski. I want to become the 1st 3-division champion in UFC history. Or, he could shut up the cringe. It would be a treat for fans.Either way, the 👑is back! youtu.be/leNhZx8wrDw https://t.co/lsDpJMnSC8

Edited by David Andrew