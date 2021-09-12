Watch: When Anderson Silva knocked out Vitor Belfort with a front kick at UFC 126

Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort fought each other at UFC 126 for the middleweight championship.

'The Spider', who was in the prime of his career, defended his title successfully against 'The Phenom' with an astonishing front kick knockout in the first round to retain the title.

Watch the highlights of the fight below:

Silva landed a front kick to Belfort's jaw and followed up with punches to the grounded challenger. Referee Mario Yamasaki stopped the fight at 3:25 into the first round. It was also the first-ever front-kick knockout in UFC history at the time.

Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort gave a thrilling end to Triller's latest PPV event. The fight night saw Silva face another UFC veteran, Tito Ortiz, as Belfort faced a boxing legend in Evander Holyfield. Both Silva and Belfort were able to secure knockout finishes in the first round.

'The Spider' knocked 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' out cold at 1:21 of the first round. Belfort secured a TKO finish at 1:48 of the first round, and while Holyfield was still standing, it was perhaps the right call from the referee to wave the fight off.

See Anderson Silva knockout Tito Ortiz below:

Watch Vitor Belfort secure a TKO finish over Evander Holyfield below:

Anderson Silva will now look to continue his quest in boxing as he moves to 4-0

'The Spider', who is regarded as one of the greatest of all time to ever compete in an octagon, will now divert his attention to a newfound path in boxing. After defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. back in June, Silva proved to the world that he possessed the necessary skills to compete with the elites as he did in MMA.

In the post-fight interview after beating Tito Ortiz, Anderson Silva said:

"I trained hard for this fight, you know, I trained hard. I trained hard for showing my respect for boxing, and I continue [to] work every day."

When asked what fans and the combat sports world can expect next from him, the Brazilian said:

"I don't know, Now I go back home and continue training and, we'll see "

Watch his full post-fight interview below:

