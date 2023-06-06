Israel Adesanya vehemently lashed out at the rumors suggesting a romantic relationship between himself and his manager, Tim Simpson.

During his appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, the UFC middleweight champion delved into various topics, including his highly anticipated upcoming documentary set to debut at the renowned Tribeca Film Festival on June 11.

'The Last Stylebender' stated:

"It's a documentary about my professional life so far and a little bit about my childhood. I've watched this film twice now, I watched it first when it was kinda finished and I watched it recently as well. I would say one thing about this film, men need to see this, not just men. I'm the kind of guy that is very good with men. Doesn't matter if we have a feminine or masculine side, I'm such a wolf ."

As the conversation unfolded, Adesanya addressed the recent rumors surrounding his sexuality and alleged romantic involvement with his manager:

"This is why a lot people think I'm gay, they literally think I'm gay. People are like 'I've seen them in a cage all the time, they always hugging and sh*t, must be his sugar daddy.' I don't have to act tough, just google me."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (from 1:25:20 onwards):

Israel Adesanya responds to Logan Paul's announcement of him as a PRIME athlete

Israel Adesanya has taken the opportunity to address his collaboration with Logan Paul and the PRIME Hydration drinks brand.

In January 2022, YouTube stars Paul and KSI launched the PRIME brand, offering a range of sports drinks, energy drinks, and drink mixes. Recently, Paul unveiled that 'The Last Stylebender', along with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, has become the first official athlete to join the PRIME brand.

To promote the partnership, 'Izzy' shared a promotional advertisement video on Twitter, featuring himself, Volkanovski, Paul, and Buckley. In a clever play on words related to the PRIME brand, Adesanya hinted that he is currently in his prime:

"I’m in my PRIME @PrimeHydrate"

Check out Israel Adesanya's social media post below:

The tweet from the UFC middleweight champion reflects his enthusiasm for the collaboration and his confidence in his current state as a dominant force in his weight class.

