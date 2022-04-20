Who is Michael Bisping's son Callum Bisping?

Callum Bisping, son of UFC star Michael Bisping, is training to make his MMA debut soon.

The budding fighter's father, 'The Count', was formerly a UFC middleweight champion. He is known for displaying his fighter spirit inside the octagon. To add to that, the Brit was also a very polished striker.

In comparison, Bisping's son excels in the grappling aspect of the sport. He represents San Francisco State University and competes in the NCAA Division 2.

At the age of 14, Callum Bisping won a silver medal in jiu-jitsu at the SJJIF World Jiu-Jitsu championship. The youngster is expected to make his professional MMA debut shortly.

Michael Bisping was not known for his submission skills inside the octagon. The 43-year-old retired with a professional record of 30-9, which includes 20 finishes. 18 of them came via knockout, while only two came via submissions. He also didn't record a single submission win in his UFC career.

'The Count' shared a clip of him wrestling with his son last December. After returning from commentary duty at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus, he engaged in grappling practice with Callum Bisping.

Jake Paul has been going back and forth with Michael Bisping

Jake Paul recently challenged Michael Bisping to a bout inside the squared circle. The Englishman is not known to back down from a fight. Despite being 43 years old and having only one good eye, the former UFC middleweight kingpin has responded to 'The Problem Child'.

The Brit noted that Paul has fought 37-year-old Ben Askren and 40-year-old Tyron Woodley. Now, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is calling Bisping, a 43-year-old, out. Bisping joked that Paul will soon fight the old man Conor McGregor punched in a bar.

michael @bisping twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… Jake Paul @jakepaul All these fighters go silent when it’s time to actually fight and sign the dotted line. All these fighters go silent when it’s time to actually fight and sign the dotted line. Here I figured out your next opponent @jakepaul Here I figured out your next opponent @jakepaul twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… https://t.co/7SRXIJicTn

Paul also appeared for an interview with ESPN MMA, during which he took a jibe at Bisping's eye injury.

“I’m keeping one eye on Michael Bisping as well, but just as a joke. It would be an easy fight, but that could be interesting. If I knock out Bisping and then Ashton fights Cody Garbrandt on the undercard, we will make light work of all of them. But I don’t think they’re actually down. And obviously, I don’t know if Bisping even has a big enough name to make it lucrative.”

Watch Jake Paul talk to ESPN MMA:

Edited by Harvey Leonard