"He's at a speed disadvantage and a movement disadvantage" - Michael Bisping shares prediction for Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Michael Bisping has weighed in on Anthony Joshua’s rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. Bisping, a highly-skilled striker, and former UFC middleweight champion, suggested that Usyk will likely beat Joshua in their rematch.

Their first fight witnessed Usyk defeat 'AJ' via unanimous decision to win the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles in September 2021. Anthony Joshua is now set to face the Ukrainian in a rematch this August.

Oleksandr Usyk defeats Anthony Joshua by unanimous decision!He pulled off the upset to become the unified heavyweight champion

During a live Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Bisping gave his prediction for the highly-anticipated rematch and stated:

“I was talking about this earlier. Listen, I think Usyk does it again, if I’m honest. I really do. I just think he’s such a talented, phenomenal boxer. The movement, the speed, the technique that he has. Joshua’s very good, but he’s just at a speed disadvantage and a movement disadvantage.”

“He’s a big guy. He’s very, very powerful. He’s clearly a very good boxer, but he’s not as dynamic and he’s not as agile as Oleksandr Usyk. But also, he’s big enough to still be a threat with the power and obviously with the boxing offense. So yeah, I think Usyk gets the job done.”

Watch Bisping discuss the Joshua-Usyk rematch at 1:23:08 of the video below:

Anthony Joshua proclaims himself as the ‘comeback king,’ vows to beat Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua’s first defeat as a professional boxer came back in June 2019. The fight saw him lose his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles to Andy Ruiz via seventh-round TKO.

However, 'AJ' impressively reclaimed his titles in December 2019, craftily out-boxing and beating Ruiz via unanimous decision. Joshua subsequently defeated Kubrat Pulev but lost his belts to Usyk in the next fight.

Anthony Joshua is scheduled to face Oleksandr Usyk for the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on August 20.

During a recent press conference, ‘AJ’ emphasized that he’s the ‘comeback king.’ Harking back to the myriad of setbacks he’s overcome in his life, the fan-favorite pugilist promised to beat Usyk and regain his titles:

"When I was a youngster I got in a little bit of trouble now and again, and you know I was blessed with a second chance and I found boxing and I took it with both hands. So if you know me and a lot of my story, you can know that I'm the comeback king. You can put me down but it's difficult to keep me down coz I always keep my spirits high."

