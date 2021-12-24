"Dillon Danis needs to f**k right off" - Michael Bisping on Danis' callout of Jake Paul

Michael Bisping slammed Dillon Danis' recent call out of Jake Paul. The former UFC middleweight champion recently hosted a live QnA session on his YouTube channel where he was asked about his opinion on Danis calling out Jake Paul for a match. It is safe to say that 'The Count' is certainly not a big fan of 'El Jefe' and his claims.

Michael Bisping ridiculed Dillon Danis' recent comments and said:

"I think Dillon Danis needs to just f**k right off and just disappear and do something else. He is a stain on the community, he's a stain on fight world, he's a piece of sh*t, he's a bloated mess, he's a c**ky little sh*t. He can't even grow a f**king full mustache, okay. He's a total f**king little di**head."

Soon after Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in their rematch this past weekend, Dillon Danis called out 'The Problem Child'. Moreover, the latter seems so confident in his abilities that he has put up a $12 million bet claiming Paul will never KO him like that.

Will Jake Paul fight Dillon Danis?

Dillon Danis has been trying to book a fight with one of the Paul brothers for a while now, especially Jake Paul. At one point, the fight looked certain, but after a fallout in the negotiations, Paul moved on to different opponents.

Despite Dillon Danis being consistent with his call outs of Jake Paul, no progress in terms of making the fight happen has been made. The reason for the same stems from the fact that 'The Problem Child' has much better opponents lined up in front of him.

Jake Paul is determined to headline some of the biggest boxing events as he proceeds with his career, while Danis has neither the following nor the skills to make the bout worthwhile.

Therefore, a fight between the two looks extremely unlikely anytime soon.

