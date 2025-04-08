Michael Bisping to star in gritty Hollywood thriller co-produced by fellow UFC fighter

Michael Bisping will appear in a new feature film by director Nika Agiashvili. Retired from the sport since 2018, Bisping now serves as a commentator on UFC events and hosts the Believe You Me podcast on his YouTube channel.

The movie, titled Atlas King, is described as a "gritty thriller" and will be on sale at the Cannes market with Storyman Pictures, according to an exclusive report by Deadline. It will also feature George Finn of Time Lapse and Feral fame. He has worked with Agiashvili before on Tbilisi, I Love You, A Green Story, and 5 Nights in Hollywood.

Bisping shared the news on his Instagram with the caption:

"Atlas King. Coming soon."

Take a look at Michael Bisping's post below:

Atlas King will be co-produced by UFC fighter Giga Chikadze, who is also Georgian like Agiashvili. Finn, Bisping, and Agiashvili are also producers of the movie. Production is scheduled to start this summer in Downtown Los Angeles.

What role is Michael Bisping playing in Atlas King?

Per reports, Michael Bisping plays a seasoned former fighter (titular role), who returns to his hometown after years in exile for the funeral of his best friend and to pay back some old debts. He reunites with his godson, played by George Finn, who works closely with a crime racket and acts as their street-level enforcer.

Bisping's character helps Finn's character plan a high-stakes heist and escape the iron fist of a merciless mafia boss.

The former UFC middleweight champion's acting credits include Den of Thieves, Warrior, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and Twin Peaks. Speaking on the new project, Bisping shared with Deadline:

"I’m thrilled to collaborate with Nika [Agiashvili] and his team. The script grabbed me from the beginning."

Agiashvili has previously worked with another former MMA fighter-turned-actor, Gina Carano, as a writer on Daughter of the Wolf. Carano plays the lead character of Claire Hamilton in the 2019 Canadian action thriller film directed by David Hackl.

