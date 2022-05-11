"Charles Oliveira is the most exciting person in the UFC" - Michael Bisping recaps Oliveira's performance against Justin Gaethje

Michael Bisping shared his take on the recently concluded lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

Charles Oliveira delivered an outstanding performance at the recently concluded UFC 274, to prove that he is currently the best lightweight in the promotion, title or no title. 'Do Bronx' had his lightweight title stripped after failing to make weight at the official weighing for the event.

Despite being stripped of his title, the Brazilian cruised to a first-round submission victory over 'The Highlight' in the main event.

Sharing his thoughts on the fight between Oliveira and Gaethje, former UFC middleweight Michael Bisping claimed Oliveira to be one of the most 'exciting' fighters in the promotion. He also commended the fighter for justifying his place as a champion of the division.

Appearing on a recent episode of the Michael Bisping Podcast, the UFC Hall of Famer had this to say:

"Charles Oliveira is the most exciting person in the UFC. Nobody brings the finishes like him, nobody brings the action, nobody marches forward... And he was going forward after bring dropped a couple of times. You know, when Justin dropped him up for holysh*t! and then Justin, you know, I ain't playing that Jiu-Jitsu game, let's him get back to his feet. Charles landed a few shots 'Boom'! gets dropped again, let's him back up then Charles was landing those knees to the midsection. They were powerful, They were very good. I'm sure it took a lot of wind out of Justin."

"And then I think it was right-hand side down, takes the back, drives for the rear-naked choke, a bit of a scramble and then get it on the second attempt. Unbelievable!"

You can check out the entire discussion of UFC 274 in the video below:

Michael Bisping discusses Charles Oliveira missing weight at UFC 274

During the UFC 274 weigh-ins, Charles Oliveira was off by half a pound. After weighing 155.5 pounds, 'Do Bronx' was given around an hour to lose a half-pound to fulfill the required weight of 155 pounds and compete for his title defense. Despite trying his best, the Brazilian was unable to make it and hence, was stripped off his title belt.

Sharing his thoughts on an episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping claimed that the official in-charge of weighing the fighter is to be blamed for the incident.

"The person to blame is the guy who was weighing him [Charles Oliveira]. You know what I mean? That guy, you know, the official that was weighing the scale... come on, he could have just let that f***ing go."

Post the weigh-ins, several UFC fighters took to their social media handles to comment on the matter.

