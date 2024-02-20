Michael Chander tweets shocking two-word cryptic message after epic Conor McGregor call-out on WWE Raw

Michael Chandler recently shared an intriguing post on social media after calling out Conor McGregor at the latest WWE Raw event in Anaheim, California.

It's no secret that the highly anticipated McGregor-Chandler bout has faced many hurdles over the past year. After the two men competed on The Ultimate Fighter 31 as opposing coaches last year, they were meant to settle their rivalry in the octagon after the season ended. However, that fight never materialized.

After months of speculation, the Irishman announced his return to the octagon on New Year's Eve via an Instagram post. He revealed that he'll fight Chandler in a middleweight bout during International Fight Week in June.

While McGregor confirmed his intention to face Chandler, the promotion has not officially confirmed the matchup. Seemingly growing impatient, 'Iron' recently issued an electrifying call out for the Irishman during his WWE Raw appearance.

In the aftermath, Chandler took to social media and posted some pictures with WWE's chief content officer 'Triple H', whose real name is Paul Michael Levant. The former Bellator champion posted their photos on X and wrote:

"Contract signed."

While there's no official confirmation that Chandler will be fighting McGregor in the octagon anytime soon, it appears 'Iron' is set to make his professional wrestling debut in the WWE sometime down the line.

Dana White shares an update on potential Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler bout

Earlier this month, UFC CEO Dana White shared an update on the highly anticipated Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler bout.

As mentioned above, 'The Notorious' has already announced his intention to fight Chandler at 185 pounds during the promotion's annual International Fight Week in Las Vegas in June. However, White doesn't see that timeline working out for the UFC.

He recently speculated that the McGregor-Chandler bout could go down in the latter half of the year. During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, White confirmed that the fight didn't have an official date yet and said:

"Eventually. Hopefully this year. There is no date. I’m hoping for the fall. [Hopefully] we get it done in the fall." [H/T MMAFighting.com]

The former Bellator lightweight champion last fought Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 in November 2022, where he was defeated by 'The Diamond' via third-round submission. While Chandler has spent over a year waiting for the McGregor fight, only time will tell if his long wait will ultimately bear fruit.