Michael Chandler makes fiery, last-ditch attempt live on WWE Raw to lure Conor McGregor out of UFC hiatus

Michael Chandler isn't planning on letting the Conor McGregor fight slip out of his hand. 'Iron' recently called out the Irishman in front of a packed stadium at the WWE Raw event in Anaheim, California.

Last year, McGregor and Chandler were roped in as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31, and the former Bellator lightweight champion was expected to welcome the Irishman back to action after the season ended. However, that bout never materialized due to McGregor's absence from the USADA drug-testing pool.

After months of speculations and delays, 'The Notorious' announced his long-awaited return to the octagon on New Year's Eve via an Instagram post. He revealed that he'll be fighting 'Iron' during the UFC's annual International Fight Week in June and would be contested at middleweight.

While McGregor announced that he intends to fight Chandler next, the promotion hasn't officially confirmed the matchup. Dana White also recently blamed the Irishman's financial success for his inactivity.

Nevertheless, Chandler appears locked in on McGregor and recently called out the Irishman during an appearance at WWE Raw. Addressing the crowd, he said:

"What's up Anaheim? You are now in the presence of the most entertaining UFC fighter on the planet. There's a man from Ireland that's been making me wait for way too long. And I still got one dude on my mind - Conor McGregor! Get your candy-a** back to the octagon. We got some unfinished business boys."

Chael Sonnen theorizes how Conor McGregor could beat Michael Chandler in a potential fight

Earlier this year, Chael Sonnen shared his two cents on a potential Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight. 'The American Gangster' broke down how the two explosive strikers matched up against each other and explained how 'The Notorious' could beat the former Bellator lightweight champion.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen stated that McGregor has only one chance of beating Chandler, via a statement first-round knockout. He said:

"Conor has one way to beat Michael Chandler... Turns out Conor's really good at knocking people out in the first round, but that is his only chance... If this sees the third round, we don't even have a conversation, for sure Chandler wins. Michael Chandler could lose all ten minutes to get to the third round, but if the third round begins, Chandler wins the fight."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below (6:38):