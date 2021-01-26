Michael Chandler believes he's fighting Dustin Poirier next because Dana White is interested in the matchup

Michael Chandler believes his electrifying performance against Dan Hooker at UFC 257 will definitely earn him a shot at the 155lbs title against Dustin Poirier next. He alluded that UFC president Dana White is keen on making the matchup happen.

In a recent interaction with TMZ Sports, Michael Chandler said that since White has mentioned he wants to see him fight for a title in the UFC, there's nothing Poirier can do about it. He asked Poirier to stop playing hard to get and sign the contract if a fight against Chandler is offered to him. Chandler said that he believes he will have the belt around his waist by the end of this year, one way or another.

"Say what you want about me but my track record speaks for itself. Now I'm one of the guys. I got a number next to my name just like you do [referring to Poirier]. I got the support of the guy who runs the UFC and he said he wants to see me in a title fight. If that's what he wants then that's probably what's gonna happen. So don't try to play tough guy or hard to get or say 'show me some respect'. If you want the respect, keep trying to earn the respect."

"He gets paid well, he's got a ton of respect among his peers, the promotion. He just won a fight against Conor McGregor. That's the most exposure he'll get in his entire life so stop playing the lack of respect card and lets talk about fighting. Fight whoever is put in front of you. Chances are it will be a guy named Michael Chandler and chances are, we're gonna throw down and chances are, I'm gonna have that belt strapped around my waist by the end of the year."

Dustin Poirier believes Michael Chandler doesn't deserve a title shot yet

Chandler's comments come after Dustin Poirier said that he isn't willing to fight the former for the title next. Poirier said that he is more interested in a trilogy fight against Conor McGregor or a matchup against Nate Diaz. According to The Diamond, just one win in the UFC shouldn't warrant anyone a title shot, but Chandler begs to differ.

Dustin Poirier says he absolutely will not want to fight Michael Chandler next. Likes trilogy fight with Conor McGregor or Nate Diaz. Admits he “doesn’t know what’s next.” #UFC257 — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) January 24, 2021

Michael Chandler believes that his track record at Bellator speaks volumes about his stature as an elite fighter. Additionally, his prolific knockout victory against a top contender like Hooker warrants him a title shot.

Will Michael Chandler get the title shot against Poirier next, or will he have to go through another top contender before fighting for the title? Only time will tell.