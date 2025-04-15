Michael Chandler breaks silence on Paddy Pimblett loss at UFC 314 with heartwarming picture: "I've already won"

Michael Chandler shared his first reaction following the devastating loss to Paddy Pimblett. Chandler, a veteran of the lightweight division and former title challenger, faced the up-and-coming Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 314 on April 12. Unfortunately for the American, Pimblett dominated in both striking and grappling, ultimately securing a third-round TKO victory with brutal ground-and-pound.

Ad

After the fight, Chandler, who sustained several cuts and cosmetic damage, rushed backstage and avoided media interaction. However, he recently broke his silence with a touching message on X, writing:

"Never out of the fight. This picture sums it all up. As long as I’ve got these heartbeats and hands to hold, I’ve already won."

Chandler's post was accompanied by a screenshot of his wife's heartwarming social media post, featuring Chandler reassuringly holding their elder son's hand.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Michael Chandler's X post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fellow UFC veteran on Michael Chandler's recent loss: "I think we should retire together"

The UFC 314 defeat against Paddy Pimblett marked Michael Chandler's third consecutive loss in the UFC, bringing his record in the promotion to 2-5. At 38, Chandler is one of the oldest ranked contenders in the UFC's lower weight classes, which typically feature relatively younger talent.

Ad

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has found himself in a similar situation since coming out of retirement in 2023, with a 0-3 run in the bantamweight division.

While analyzing UFC 314 results in the recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry podcast, Cejudo said:

"I think Chandler should have just one more fight, man. I really do. I think we should retire together, bro. Maybe on the same card."

Ad

He added:

"If I'm Michael Chandler, I'd retire, bro. That's too many beatings, dude. He's not even taking 'L's, but that's like elbows to the face, he's always cut, he's always bloody. He's going to be beloved by the people but he's lost all of his fights, man."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (27:09):

Ad

Despite a string of disappointing losses in the recent past, Chandler has built a significant legacy in MMA. He is the former three-time Bellator champion and a former UFC title challenger.

During his 16-year professional MMA career, 'Iron' has faced elite competitors such as Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson and Eddie Alvarez and Patricio Pitbull, among others, delivering some memorable performances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.