After months of negotiating a return fight, the UFC has reportedly reached a conclusion: Conor McGregor is set to run it back with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Shortly after the report broke, Michael Chandler took to Twitter and decided to call out Tony Ferguson and set the record straight for himself.

Having recently signed with the UFC, Chandler has been waiting for a first opponent in the promotion. And by the looks of it, the former Bellator lightweight champion has his sights set on 'El Cucuy'.

Taking to Twitter, Chandler wrote that he's glad that the lightweight division has got some answers with the booking of McGregor vs. Poirier II, and then the former further proceeded to call out Ferguson.

Here is what Chandler wrote:

Glad We Got Some Answers. Now Where You At @tonyfergusonxt ? #CSO RT @MMAFighting: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 officially booked for UFC 257 (@DamonMartin) https://t.co/7z3OgmkoQ5 pic.twitter.com/AVsoZ14bWD — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) November 10, 2020

Chandler was recently called out by Rafael dos Anjos after the latter's opponent Islam Makhachev pulled out from this weekend's UFC Vegas 14 main event. However, Chandler eventually turned down the offer by claiming that he has other plans in the UFC. It is very much a possibility that Chandler's "other plans" include Ferguson in them.

Could UFC book Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson in the near future?

With Michael Chandler edging close to a debut fight and with Tony Ferguson also in need of a return fight, there is a possibility that the UFC will consider a fight between the two lightweight sensations.

Who do you want to see @MikeChandlerMMA face first in the UFC? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/g0sehONbgj — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) October 29, 2020

Ferguson's last fight in the UFC was a loss to Justin Gaethje, who put away 'El Cucuy' at UFC 249 to win the interim UFC lightweight title. With the loss, Ferguson's 12-fight win streak also came to an end but he is determined to get back to winning ways. That being said, Chandler himself would love to get off to a winning start in the UFC and a fight between the pair could have high stakes added to it, especially after the recent retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

With the status of the lightweight title still being up in the air, the likes of Chandler, Ferguson, McGregor, and Poirier have it all to fight for at the top of the 155-pound division.