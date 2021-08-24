Michael Chandler claims Tyron Woodley will deliver a 'phenomenal performance' in his fight against Jake Paul

Speaking to TMZ Sports about his longtime friend and former Mizzou wrestling teammate Tyron Woodley, Michael Chandler asserted that he’s confident about T-Wood’s chances against Jake Paul.

Chandler said in this regard:

“I have (spoken to Woodley). When you talk to Tyron, I mean, he’s been doing this since he was, you know, less than 10 years old in the wrestling realm. And I wrestled with him, (as) you alluded to, at Mizzou. He was like my big brother. He was a multiple-time All-American. He was that guy that I aspired to be like as a walk-on on the University of Missouri wrestling team.”

“So, the guy’s been competing – not just competing, but competing at a high level – for half of his life and all of his adult life. And he’s been under the biggest and brightest lights. So, for Tyron, the general sentiment I see, and feel, and hear, is that this is just another fight.”

Chandler continued that Tyron Woodley has a lot to lose in this fight, as his opponent has no fighting background, saying:

“I will say with a fight of this magnitude, but also a fight where there’s so much to lose – When he was defending his title against Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson or even the current (UFC welterweight) champion Kamaru Usman, there was a lot to lose ‘cause you’re going to lose your title. But if you lose to Jake Paul – a guy who was a YouTuber, a guy who’s not supposed to be fighting and competing against these high-level world-class combat sports athletes – there’s a little bit more on the line."

"So, I think Tyron is even more focused because there is even more to lose, even though there is so much upside with how high profile of a fight this is. And I think as Tyron always does, he takes it in stride. He’s enjoying the process. And I think we’re gonna see a phenomenal performance, and we’re all gonna be tuning in to see a great fight.”

Tyron Woodley to make his boxing debut against Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley (left); Jake Paul (right)

Michael Chandler is coming off a loss against Charles Oliveira in their UFC lightweight title fight in May 2021. Chandler is expected to fight Justin Gaethje next at UFC 268 on November 6th, 2021.

Lightweights Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler will meet at UFC 268 in November, multiple sources told @bokamotoESPN.



Contracts have not been signed, but both parties agreed to the bout. The promotion is targeting Madison Square Garden on Nov. 6 for the event. pic.twitter.com/blbjAs19Dy — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Tyron Woodley is set to make his professional boxing debut against YouTube megastar Jake Paul.

The Tyron Woodley vs Jake Paul matchup will take place on August 29th, 2021.

Big fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov? Follow our FB page for your daily dose of MMA takedowns!

Edited by Bhargav