Michael Chandler corrects fan referring to Conor McGregor as a "billionaire" with a one-word response

Michael Chandler has made a subtle dig at Conor McGregor's expense, after correcting a fan on social media.

Chandler vs. McGregor has been on the cards since Jan. 2023, when Dana White announced that the pair would be coaching opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter. They were then expected to face-off before the end of the year, but nothing has been confirmed.

Despite the ambiguity surrounding their fight, 'Iron' has maintained that he will be facing the Irishman next. A stark contrast to 'Notorious', who has continually played down his return and any potential opponent.

Chandler recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to White, who claimed that they were still in talks with McGregor. A fan then asked the former Bellator champ if he expects to face him at UFC 300. Chandler responded:

"Depends if he has the balls.."

Another fan then responded to Chandler's comment, defending the former UFC double champ and labeling him a "billionaire". They tweeted:

"Conor went from a Plumber on Welfare to a Billionaire...I think he has plenty of balls Mike...bad analogy...sounds like you haven't achieved his level of success Mike so let's not be to cocky buddy"

The 37-year-old hit back once again, this time also taking a shot at McGregor's net worth. He wrote:

"*Millionaire"

Michael Chandler claims Conor McGregor's PR team are playing mind games with him

Michael Chandler believes Conor McGregor and his PR team are actively doing whatever they can to avoid fighting him.

With no bout coming to fruition between the pair in 2023, rumors suggest Chandler and McGregor will be facing off on the upcoming UFC 300 card in April 2024.

'Iron' is down for the fight, while McGregor has continued to remain secretive about any potential return date.

Addressing the situation on Steve-O's Wild Ride podcast, Chandler outlined what he believes is happening. According to the Missouri-native, McGregor is trying to wait him out to get an easier opponent. He said:

"Nobody is better at the PR game and the manipulation of the headlines and getting in the headlines than Conor and his team. That's why you see them, Audie Attar a couple of days ago - [Conor McGregor's] manager - was talking about, 'Yeah Michael Chandler is probably the most likely opponent. But there's still other options out there.' No, there's not any other options out there, Audie."

He added:

"I'm literally bulletproof. I'm fine. I can wait this out as long as you want. You wanna try and retire me? I'll retire you right back."

Catch Michael Chandler's comments here (21:30):