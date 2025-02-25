Michael Chandler discloses if he would 'put money' on a Conor McGregor return if he was "a betting man"

Michael Chandler recently came clean about betting money on whether his long-scheduled rival, Conor McGregor, would make a return to the UFC or not. Chandler decided to use his brain instead of going by his "heart's" call in this regard.

McGregor had his last UFC encounter at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier on July 10, 2021. The gruesome shin-bone break that McGregor suffered in this fight ruled him out of competition for an unprecedented amount of time.

McGregor was ready to compete physically by mid-2023. However, his failure to enlist himself into USADA's testing pool within the required deadline ruled out the chances of his return in 2023. McGregor even announced June 29 as the date of his return in 2024 but later pulled out of the UFC 303 main event encounter against Chandler scheduled for the same date.

'Iron' recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show where he opened up on the chances of McGregor's return to the UFC. Despite his heart being positive about the same, Chandler stated that he would like to obey his brain and refrain from putting money on 'The Notorious's' UFC comeback. The former Bellator champ said:

"My heart of hearts says [McGregor] is coming back at some point. But if I was a betting man, I'm not putting money on it."

Conor McGregor intends to deliver a showdown under a different promotion

Conor McGregor has fought in two genres of combat sports to date. After becoming arguably the brightest star of MMA, McGregor went on to lock horns with Floyd 'Money' Mayweather in the boxing ring.

Currently, he is serving his promotional duties in BKFC after acquiring a significant part of the organization's shares. However, in the BKFC Italy pre-event press conference McGregor announced that he would "surely" make his way into the BKFC squared circle someday to deliver a slugfest:

"If you think I'm up here giving these speeches and leading these men into battle and I won't step in there myself, think again. For sure, Conor McGregor will fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Mark my words."

