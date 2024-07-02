Michael Chandler drops major Islam Makhachev update, starts online beef with the lightweight champion

Michael Chandler recently revealed that he had been offered a fight against Islam Makhachev in October and even called out the UFC lightweight champion via social media. However, Chandler clarified he's hoping Conor McGregor's injured toe healed up by September for a blockbuster clash at Noche UFC at The Sphere.

Chandler was booked to face McGregor at UFC 303 last month. While the MMA community was eagerly looking forward to the Irishman's return to action, he was forced to withdraw from the fight due to a broken toe. As a result, the matchup was postponed indefinitely.

In the aftermath, the UFC made it clear that they would be open to booking Chandler against another opponent, and he didn't have to wait on the sidelines again for McGregor to be ready. As a result, it appears 'Iron' may have had a change of heart.

In a series of posts on X, Chandler expressed his interest in fighting Makhachev if McGregor wasn't fit. He revealed that he had been offered a fight against Makhachev and wrote:

"I’ve been offered @MAKHACHEVMMA in October - but if @TheNotoriousMMA little pinky toe is ready by Sept, let’s do sphere. Biggest sporting event in history of sports!!!! @RiyadhSeason. #ufc306."

Chandler then doubled down on his callout and opined that he had the answer to Makhachev's sambo grappling. After Makhachev took to X and stated that he needed a new target, Chandler responded:

"I’ve been [targeting] your ass for 8 years…good, old-fashioned, passionate @MizzouWrestling beats Dagestani sambo every day of the week @MAKHACHEVMMA."

Michael Chandler fires shots at Dustin Poirier amidst retirement rumors, 'The Diamond' responds

While Michael Chandler expressed his interest in facing Islam Makhachev for a lightweight title shot, he also took the time to take some verbal jabs at Dustin Poirier on social media.

Poirier recently lost his third title shot against Makhachev at UFC 302 and hinted at retirement in the aftermath. However, it appears the Louisiana native is open to gracing the octagon one more time. In a recent X post, Poirier called out Makhachev for a rematch if Arman Tsarukyan was unavailable due to suspension and wrote:

"If arman can't fight let's go again @MAKHACHEVMMA."

However, the UFC lightweight king wasn't interested and responded by stating:

"No, thanks."

Chandler chimed in with his two cents on the matter and asked Poirier to call it a career after getting his rematch request rejected. He wrote:

"No thanks” - retire man…we good."

'The Diamond' wasn't going to let Chandler's dig slide and fired back at the former Bellator lightweight champion. He wrote:

"Choked your a** out, and you haven't fought since."

