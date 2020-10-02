Michael Chandler is presently on a two-fight winning streak, having finished both opponents via first-round KOs.

Chandler recently signed with UFC and is serving as the backup for the upcoming UFC 254 main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

Michael Chandler weighs in on why he can beat Khabib Nurmagomedov

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Michael Chandler chimed in with his views on potentially facing Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254.

Chandler asserted that he’s “extremely confident” about beating Nurmagomedov. He stated –

“Extremely confident,” Chandler said about fighting Nurmagomedov. “Because I don’t care if it’s day 1 or day 1,000, I’ve put in my 10,000 hours in this sport and I’ve been focusing on beating Khabib since he got in the UFC.

Additionally, Chandler revealed that he’s been studying Nurmagomedov and knew that the Dagestani fighter was going to become a UFC Champion four fights before he actually won the Lightweight Title.

"I’ve been studying him and I knew he was going to become champion four fights before he actually became champion. He’s got the champion’s mindset, he’s got the physical attributes and he’s got a style that has looked about as unbeatable as anyone we’ve ever seen in the UFC."

Furthermore, Chandler highlighted that he’s been training to fight Nurmagomedov for the past six to eight years.

Chandler added that he’s ready to step in on short notice and defeat Nurmagomedov.

“I’ve been training to fight Khabib for six years, eight years. Now, if the opportunity presents itself, that comes to fruition. I don’t care if it’s midnight the night before, someone gets hurt or someone gets sick, I’m going to be ready to step in. Whether it’s five weeks’ notice, five hours’ notice or five minutes’ notice.”

Chandler also pointed out that he’s a bad matchup not only for Khabib Nurmagomedov but also for Justin Gaethje.

The former Bellator Lightweight Champion insinuated that one has to keep his hands up against Gaethje, whilst also being unafraid of getting into a brawl with him as well.

Chandler cited Eddie Alvarez’s victory over Gaethje. He said that wearing down the current Interim Lightweight Champion and trying securing a TKO win is an effective way of winning against Gaethje.

Chandler claimed that if he can lure Gaethje into a dogfight, he could win ‘Fight of the Year’ honors and added that it’s a fight that excites him.

What is Michael Chandler’s role at UFC 254?

UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is scheduled to face Interim titleholder Justin Gaethje in a unification matchup at UFC 254 on October 24th, 2020 at the Flash Forum in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

UFC has roped in Michael Chandler to serve as a potential replacement for the aforementioned title fight in case one of the fighters gets injured.

Do you think Michael Chandler has what it takes to defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje? Sound off in the comments.