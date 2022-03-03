Michael Chandler explains why Tony Ferguson is "tougher puzzle to solve" than Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler recently spoke with Brendan Schaub on an episode of Food Truck Diaries. He touched upon a variety of topics, including potential clashes against fellow lightweights Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson.

According to the former Bellator champion, both are exciting bouts. However, he opined that Ferguson presents a tougher challenge than the Irishman because of his unpredictability and cardio:

"I think Tony might be a tougher puzzle to solve just because inside he's less predictable. Not that Conor is predictable, he's a phenomenal athlete. But what you see with Conor is a lot of times what you get and it's a hard puzzle to solve. But once [you do] it's much more predictable. I think Tony just brings that little bit of uncertainty at all times. Plus his cardio never slows down."

Watch Michael Chandler talk to Brendan Schaub below:

'Iron' went on to add that even though a fight against McGregor would be super exciting, Ferguson brings "craziness" to the table:

"You know it excites me too because those are the kind of fights and I hate to sit here and act like fighting Conor wouldn't make me wake up early or keep me up at night. Obviously, that would. But there's something about the craziness of Tony."

Is Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson next?

Chandler made a great start to his UFC career. He knocked out Dan Hooker in his promotional debut at UFC 257. However, his next two fights weren't successful.

'Iron' fought Charles Oliveira for the lightweight belt at UFC 262. Despite almost stopping Oliveira at one point, he suffered a heartbreaking loss. Michael Chandler next fought Justin Gaethje at UFC 268. It was a back-and-forth contest and the decision went in Gaethje's favor after a three-round war.

Watch how other fighters reacted to the war between Gaethje and Chandler:

On the other hand, Tony Ferguson is currently on a three-fight skid. Justin Gaethje ended Ferguson's 12-fight win streak with a TKO victory at UFC 249. Charles Oliveira earned a dominant decision against the former interim champion at UFC 256. Beneil Dariush also defeated Ferguson in a convincing manner at UFC 262.

At 38, many believe Ferguson is on borrowed time at the top of the lightweight division. However, 'El Cucuy' is still ranked a respectable No.7 in the weight class.

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson is reportedly being targeted for UFC 274. However, there has been no official announcement on the same yet.

Video: What makes Israel Adesanya invincible at middleweight!

Edited by Aziel Karthak