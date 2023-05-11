Conor McGregor doesn't faze Michael Chandler.

The two men, who will coach opposite each other on the next installment of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), seemingly faced-off during the taping of the show, during which the American was violently shoved by the Irishman. However, Chandler recently claimed he hardly felt anything.

A fight between the two is already in the works for sometime later this year, so a faceoff between McGregor and Chandler is hardly surprising. 'The Notorious' will make his return to action after almost two years on the sidelines against one of the lightweight division's most exciting strikers. Despite the time off, the Irishman has lost none of his fiery pre-fight persona.

In a trailer for TUF that dropped recently, Conor McGregor can be seen shoving Michael Chandler in the face with both hands to end a faceoff.

However, 'Iron' recently reacted to a clip of the incident and dismissed the severity of the push. He tweeted:

"Barely felt it... #tuf31."

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler recently wrapped up their filming schedule. TUF is set to debut on May 30 on ESPN/ESPN+, and new episodes will air every Tuesday. The finale is set for August 15.

Nate Diaz weighs in on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor is expected to face Michael Chandler sometime later this year. The Irishman's former rival Nate Diaz recently revealed that he expects 'The Notorious' to beat the American when they step into the cage against each other.

Chandler has vocally called for a fight against McGregor since his first appearance in the UFC, and now just over two years later, he's likely to get his wish granted. McGregor will make his highly anticipated return to the octagon after spending almost two years on the sidelines after suffering a nasty leg fracture against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

While Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler share a similar record of 2-3 in their last five outings, Nate Diaz believes 'The Notorious' has the edge over 'Iron.' Both men lost to Dustin Poirier in their last fight.

In a recent interview with Mike Bohn for MMA Junkie, the Stockton slugger was asked for his thoughts on the McGregor vs. Chandler fight. Diaz replied:

"Chandler's really tough, and explosive, and a crazy young guy... I don't know how old he is. But I think Conor's better than Chandler."

Diaz graciously added:

"But Chandler, you're great too."

