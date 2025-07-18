Michael Chandler goes scorched earth on Conor McGregor over NSFW debacle: “Drop your b***s not your weight”

As Conor McGregor suffers from the fallout of his NSFW photo debacle, bitter rival Michael Chandler seized the opportunity to slam the Irishman for failing to follow through with their fight.For context, American rapper Azealia Banks recently leaked alleged explicit photos McGregor sent her of his private parts, sending the MMA world into a frenzy. Furthermore, she accused the UFC star of threatening her not to leak their DMs:&quot;How you gonna send a b***h some crooked d**k pics then threaten her not to tell. @TheNotoriousMMA n***a do you know who the f**k I am? This is HARAM&quot;Check out Azealia Banks' comments on Conor McGregor below:As the news went viral, many in the MMA community responded to the story, with most of them slamming or poking fun at 'The Notorious' for the debacle.Chandler has had a long-standing feud with 'The Notorious', which intensified after he backed out of their UFC 303 clash, citing a toe injury. While the former two division champion now and again teases a future fight with 'Iron', nothing has been made official yet.In a recent post on X, Chandler went scorched earth on McGregor, writing:&quot;@TheNotoriousMMA, everyone has seen your small [eggplant emoji]. You’ll never fight me and always duck me. Drop your balls, not your weight.&quot;Check out Michael Chandler's comments on Conor McGregor below:UFC Hall of Famer suspects Conor McGregor leak might be AI-generatedAs Conor McGregor is flayed on social media following an alleged NSFW picture leak, a UFC Hall of Famer questions whether the backlash 'The Notorious' is receiving is unwarranted.After taking a look at the supposed leaks, Chael Sonnen suspects that the images are infact AI-generated. Discussing the topic in a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:&quot;I'm inclined to defend him. First off, I'm inclined to just tell you [that] if you pull back from that photo, there's nothing in that photo that makes sense. There really isn't... Secondly, in the second photo, the second photo is accompanied by a video, and Conor's eyes are doing some weird stuff, and it just looked like potential AI.&quot;Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (7:57):