Michael Chandler hilariously attempts to avoid "bogus defamation suit" from Colby Covington in fitting retort

Michael Chandler has recently issued a response to Colby Covington's remark.

The conflict between Chandler and Covington has been escalating since 'Iron' taunted his fellow American about his loss to Leon Edwards in a welterweight title bout at UFC 296.

After the fight, Chandler derided 'Chaos' in various interviews and on social media, particularly mocking him for his association with Donald Trump. The former Bellator MMA champion claimed that Covington endured "1776 shots to the face" in the presence of the former POTUS.

During a recent appearance on the PBD Podcast, 'Chaos' singled out Chandler, criticizing his UFC track record and labeling the former lightweight title contender as a "complete scrub."

Chandler recently took to X and fired back at Covington for his remarks:

"I’d respond to @ColbyCovMMA but I’m fearful of his ambulance chancing, cut-rate attorney…I have enough on my plate….I don’t need a bogus defamation suit based on my accurate tweets. Fighters don’t sue fighters for fighting. How’s your 'brain damage' kid?"

Chandler seemed to be referencing Covington's legal case involving Jorge Masvidal. In March 2022, the rivalry between the former friends intensified when 'Gamebred' confronted Covington at a Miami Beach restaurant, leading to allegations of brain injury caused by the altercation.

Michael Chandler casts doubt on Ric Flair's backing of Colby Covington

During the build-up for UFC 296, Colby Covington got a surprise shout-out from WWE legend Ric Flair. In an interview with Nina-Marie Daniele, Covington was visibly thrilled as he watched a personal message from Flair wishing him luck for his welterweight title bout against Leon Edwards, declaring, "You're the man."

In a conversation with 'The Schmo', Michael Chandler raised concerns about the backing. The 37-year-old Missouri native, who acknowledged their friendship and collaboration on a commercial, was taken aback by 'The Nature Boy's sudden shift in allegiance. 'Iron' said:

"Who knows man! Me and Rick are buddies. We shot a commercial together... Rick's an awesome dude, but that's a questionable backing of Colby Covington."

