Michael Chandler looks back at Joe Rogan's hilarious "pause" moment describing brutal Tony Ferguson front-kick KO

Veteran UFC commentator Joe Rogan was in the commentary booth with Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik at UFC 274 when Michael Chandler knocked out Tony Ferguson. Rogan's description of the knockout on episode #2074 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), when he hosted Shane Gillis, and Gillis' subsequent response ended up going viral on social media.

Rogan said:

"Look at Chandler's fu**ing quads. Imagine how much power is in that. Good Lord! Good Lord! Look at his body. He's just a ball of tense muscle, just exploding on your face."

Gillis interrupted Rogan with one-word, saying:

"Pause."

Check out Joe Rogan and Shane Gillis' conversation below (27:59 for the aforementioned comments):

Rogan will be in the commentary booth with Cormier and Anik for UFC 313, which will be headlined by Magomed Ankalev and Alex Pereira. Meanwhile, Michael Chandler's next fight will be against Paddy Pimblet at UFC 314.

Joe Rogan's description of Tony Ferguson's face upon impact of Michael Chandler's kick

In his heyday, Tony Ferguson was the boogeyman of the 155-pound division. Unfortunately, Ferguson left the UFC on an eight-fight losing streak, a promotional record. The loss to Michael Chandler was the fourth in that losing streak, and it was also the most brutal.

In episode #2074 of Joe Rogan Experience with guest Shane Gillis, the podcast host made an analogy to describe Ferguson's face after Chandler landed the now iconic front kick. He said:

"How crazy is that? I mean, that is a crazy photograph. That's crazy! He looks like he just turned a thousand years old, like they got him out of a glacier. Like he was frozen in a glacier," said Rogan [27:43 of the aforementioned podcast].

After the loss to Chandler, Ferguson lost to Nate Diaz, Bobby Green, Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chiesa. After subsequently leaving the UFC, Ferguson has joined the GFL and is scheduled to take on Dillon Danis. The date or location of the fight has not yet been announced.

