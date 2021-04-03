Michael Chandler names his favorite fighter to watch in the UFC

Veteran MMA fighter Michael Chandler has named Shane Burgos as his favorite fighter to watch in the UFC.

Michael Chandler is a former Bellator lightweight champion who finally made his highly awaited UFC debut earlier this year. The fight was a first-round TKO win over Dan Hooker at UFC 257 (January 2021).

Meanwhile, Shane Burgos is regarded as one of the most entertaining fighters in the UFC featherweight division today. His last fight was a unanimous decision loss against Josh Emmett at UFC on ESPN: Blaydes vs. Volkov (June 2020).

Michael Chandler recently opened up on several topics while speaking to The Schmo, and one of them was his admiration for Shane Burgos.

Speaking about the UFC 262 fight card, Michael Chandler noted:

“My favorite fighter to watch on the entire (UFC) roster, Shane Burgos, versus Edson Barboza. So, huge fight card, and six weeks away, let’s go.”

When asked why Shane Burgos is his favorite fighter to watch, Michael Chandler said:

“Man, he just reminds me of a younger me, which I’ve spoken to him and said, ‘Hey, man. You know, keep your hands up a little bit. Don’t go for broke so hard. Pump the brakes every now and then when you need to’. But he’s just exciting, man. He’s got an indomitable spirit. He’s technical. He’s good. He’s a savage. He’s just fun and exciting."

"You know, to me, as I said, he’s probably my favorite guy on the roster to watch. So, it’s gonna be awesome to share that week with him. Hopefully, we can cut it up a little bit, rub elbows a little bit. Hopefully, I can give him a good luck handshake, he goes out there, beats up Edson Barboza, and continues his quest towards (UFC) featherweight gold.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Michael Chandler notably recalled advising Shane Burgos to refrain from engaging in wild brawls in his MMA bouts.

Chandler himself was known for getting into brawls quite frequently, particularly early in his career.

Michael Chandler and Shane Burgos aim for glory at UFC 262

Michael Chandler is scheduled to fight Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title in the main event of the UFC 262 fight card.

Shane Burgos will also face Edson Barboza in a featherweight bout on the card.

UFC 262 is set to take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on May 15th, 2021.