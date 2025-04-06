Michael Chandler pushes back on cheating accusations ahead of UFC 314 clash with Paddy Pimblett

Michael Chandler has been accused of being a cheater by fans and fellow fighters on account of his actions in his last two bouts. However, Chandler recently fired back at these accusations, justifying his actions.
'Iron' was submitted by Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 in 2022. However, after the bout, Poirier accused him of fish-hooking and hitting the back of the head during their fight. Charles Oliveira also alleges that the former Bellator fighter committed fouls in their rematch last year.
In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Chandler opened up about how he feels about the repeated cheating allegations:
"You’re always going to have those accusations, right? But I know who I am at my core. I’m a guy who tries to do things right, tries to treat people right, [and] tries to do things with honor and respect. So, the cheating accusations are a little tough on me."
Claiming that fouls happen inadvertently all the time, he added:
"In the last fight, Charles Oliveira dug his chin so deep into my eye socket that I thought I was going to go blind. It is illegal... [But] these things happen when you're inside the cage. I would never say Charles Oliveira is a cheater."
Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:
Paddy Pimblett warns Michael Chandler about facing brutal consequences if he tries to fish-hook him
Michael Chandler will take on Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 314 on April 12. Pimblett recently discussed how he'll deal with Chandler potentially attempting illegal moves.
Speaking to UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik, 'The Baddy' warned Chandler of facing dire consequences if he tries to fish-hook him like he allegedly did against Poirier. The Brit said:
"If that happens, I'll bite his [Chandler's] finger and try to cut it off with my teeth!"
Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (07:12):